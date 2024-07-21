The Big Picture Superman & Lois Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger, leaving fans anxious about Superman's fate against Doomsday.

The teaser for Season 4 hints at a grim outcome, with Lex Luthor declaring Superman dead in the trailer.

Season 4 will be the show's final installment, set to premiere on October 17, 2024, with some cast members not returning.

Superman & Lois Season 3 ended in an action-packed cliffhanger that would hopefully be resolved in the show's 4th season. But based on the recent teaser trailer for the series finale, it seems the outcome of the Man of Steel's last battle looks very grim. Did Superman lose his fight against Doomsday? Fans will find out once the full trailer for Season 4 is released worldwide on July 27.

This Season 4 teaser only reveals a taste of what happens in Superman & Lois' final installment. It features Superman and Doomsday (both played by (Tyler Hoechlin) up in space, then zooms into a torn-out cape floating on the moon, with nobody in sight, no Superman nor Doomsday. The teaser ends with Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) saying "Superman is dead, can we please just enjoy the moment," believing that his Kyptonian adversary is gone for good. According to the show's official X account, the full Superman & Lois season 4 trailer will be released on July 27 after the San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel.

Superman & Lois Season 3 finished airing on June 27, 2023 and released 13 episodes. That season continued to focus on Kent's family life while picking up the pieces from Season 2's multiversal conflict with Inverse Earth. Unfortunately, this led to the discovery of Inverse Superman's corpse, and after brutal experimentation by Lex Luthor, he became a mindless beast and went off to kill Superman.

What Do We Know About 'Superman & Lois Season' 4?

Season 4 of Superman & Lois is also going to be the show's last installment. Production for the show's last season started in January and ended in late April of this year. Unfortunately, Season 4 was reported to have 10 episodes released thouggh many of the show's supporting cast members won't be returning. So far, it's been confirmed that Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Cudlitz, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, Yvonne Chapman, and Douglas Smith will be returning to the show, with Cudlitz promoted to be a series regular.

So far, the name of Season 4's first episode has been released thanks to Tulloch's Instagram story, and it's called "The End & The Beginning." Names for the show's future episodes have yet to be revealed.

Superman & Lois Season 4 is set to premiere on October 17, 2024, on The CW. Follow Collider to stay tuned for more updates. You can watch the Season 4 teaser above.

Watch on The CW