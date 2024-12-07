With the hit series, Superman & Lois, wrapping up its final season quite recently, one thing is quite agreed upon by the masses: Superman & Lois may very well be one of the greatest pieces of superhero content ever created. Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch first stepped into the shoes of this iconic superhero couple during the Elseworlds crossover in 2018. Since then, the pair have held their own as a solo series, and in the eyes of many, have brought back a renewed interest in the Man of Steel. With astounding ratings all across the board, the final series of The CW's Arrowverse has gone down in history for its astounding quality all across the board.

There's not a season of the show that was poorly received. The creative team for the series was clearly dedicated and had profound love for the cast of characters, caring about bringing forth a story that served them well. It was because of this that the series has been so deeply mourned after its wrap-up recently. While each season had a plethora of quality, there were seasons that far exceeded the expectations people had for them. With that in mind, let's look back at all four excellent seasons of Superman & Lois.

Your changes have been saved Superman and Lois Superman & Lois, the seventh Arrowverse spinoff series, will take the titular characters from Metropolis to Smallville. The CW series is set in the aftermath of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, which saw the multiverse collapse and the merging of worlds into what is now Earth Prime. Superman & Lois sees Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) dealing with all the pressures of their jobs, along with being parents to two teenage sons. Lois and Clark are no strangers to the Arrowverse, with Hoechlin's Superman having been introduced all the way back in Supergirl season 2. Meanwhile, Tulloch's Lois made her debut in the 2018 "Elseworlds" crossover. The duo is joined by a growing cast of characters that includes a new iteration of Lana Lang. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 23, 2021 Cast Tyler Hoechlin , Inde Navarrette , Jordan Elsass , Alexander Garfin , Wolé Parks , Elizabeth Tulloch , Erik Valdez , Emmanuelle Chriqui , Adam Rayner , Dylan Walsh Seasons 1 Story By Greg Berlanti Writers Greg Berlanti Network The CW Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Franchise(s) Superman Directors Amy Jo Johnson Showrunner todd helbing Expand