Since his creation back in 1938, the man of steel has been one of the most popular characters in fiction, up there with Spider-Man and Batman. In fact, some would consider Superman to be the original superhero. The one and only Superman stands for strong moral themes and messages, giving him the power to impact and inspire countless people across the entire planet.

His widespread popularity has allowed The Man of Steel to appear in dozens of movies and television in the 86 years since he debuted. Some of Superman's best renditions are in the animated medium. After all, animation can capture spectacular visuals and set pieces that live-action may not be able to bring to life as effectively. A character like Superman, who has such bombastic powers, adversaries and adventures, benefits from animation's dynamism, and his many animated renditions throughout the years prove it.

10 'The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2' (2013)

Played by Mark Valley

One of the most popular and acclaimed DC comic books is The Dark Knight Returns, originally written by Frank Miller. The story is so vast that when it was adapted, it had to be split into two films, with part 2 featuring the Man of Steel. As in the source material, this iteration of Superman is a far cry from the classic version people know and love.

This world, taking place as Batman and Superman are growing old, features a Superman (Mark Valley) working for the government under President Ronald Reagan (Jim Meskimen). The two heroes face off, recreating one of the most iconic comic book fights in history, after Superman tries to put a stop to Batman's vigilantism. This alternate version of Superman doesn't hold up the same values of freedom as he typically does, meaning he is Superman in name only. It's a dark depiction of what could become of the hero if he were under the leash of a government body.

9 'Superman: Red Son' (2020)

Played by Jason Isaacs

Countless pieces of media depict different scenarios that could have played out if Superman's origin story had gone any differently. Clark Kent's character is defined by the fact that he landed in Kansas and was taken in by Ma and Pa Kent. But Superman: Red Son ponders the question of what could have happened had the Kryptonian's shuttle pod landed within the Soviet Union and fought for Joseph Stalin (William Salyers).

Superman: Red Son depicts a stark, contrasting variant of Superman in an incredibly gray light.

Aside from the mixed reviews the film itself got for being a mid-tier adaption of the source material, the Superman presented within the film is incredibly intriguing. When Superman grows up and enters the Cold War in the 1950s, panic spreads throughout the United States specifically. Superman: Red Son depicts this stark, contrasting variant of the character in an incredibly gray light, which keeps him from being depicted as solely good or bad. Voiced by the brilliant Jason Isaacs, this version of Superman might not be too heroic, but he sure is fascinating.

8 'Legion of Super Heroes' (2006)

Played by Yuri Lowenthal

When a young Superman (Yuri Lowenthal) is plucked out of his time by a band of 31st-century superheroes known as the Legion of Super Heroes, he teams up with the futuristic heroes to help save the future as they know it. The only problem is they find a Clark Kent who hasn't taken up the mantle of Superman yet and is still getting the hang of his powers. So not only does Clark have to save the future, he has to learn how to be the world's greatest superhero, too.

Legion of Super Heroes is one of the first times audiences really got to see a younger Superman at play, and it offered a ton of new Superman content that had never been seen before. Voiced by the incredibly talented Yuri Lowenthal, this inexperienced Superman is fun and interesting to watch. Audiences, even today, are very used to a Superman who knows what he's doing and is confident. Seeing Superman with familiar traits but far more inexperienced is wonderfully unique. Legion of Super Heroes is a brilliant and all-too-short animated show that deserves a comeback.

Legion of Super-Heroes

Release Date September 23, 2006 Cast Yuri Lowenthal , Adam Wylie , Andy Milder , kari wahlgren , Alexander Polinsky Seasons 3

7 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' (2020)

Played by Darren Criss

When the DC animated film universe rebooted after Justice League Dark: Apokolips War reset the timeline, they decided to kick off the new rebooted universe with one of DC's staple superheroes. Sporting a new art style and voice actor in Darren Criss, Superman: Man of Tomorrow was ultimately a great way to kick off this whole new universe of films.

Superman: Man of Tomorrow brings audiences back to the early days of Superman as he tries to fit into his new role as the hero. Much like the film itself, this iteration of Superman is very safe. It's the standard modern iteration of Superman that everyone is familiar with and doesn't do much to change the game. Criss brings a warm, buying, and ultimately excellent performance to the table, giving Superman: Man of Tomorrow some big points.

6 'Ruby-Spears Superman' (1988)

Played by Beau Weaver

This 1988 Saturday morning cartoon featured a rendition of Superman that is one of the closest to the source material. The show is very underrated, as it is not commonly mentioned or recognized in the modern day, which is unfortunate because it presents a classic Superman.

Much like Superman: Man of Tomorrow, this variant of the character is about as safe as it gets. Unlike the 2020 film, though, Ruby-Spears Superman is a recreation of the classic comics that Superman originally appeared in back in the late '30s. There's nothing special or new to write home about, but the quality is there and quite tangible. Beau Weaver's voice for Superman is exactly what viewers would hear when they read the classic Superman comic books and, making him the ultimate version in many fans' eyes.

5 DC Animated Movie Universe (2013-2020)

Played by Sam Daly, Jerry O'Connell & Alan Tudyk

The DC Animated Movie Universe that began in 2013 covered a huge number of some of the most classic DC comic book stories. Superman definitely got his fair share of time in the limelight, appearing in a majority of the 16 films throughout the universe's 7-year run.

Fans of the character got to watch this version of Superman go through considerable growth from beginning to end. Superman has a lot of great character arcs and moments, even dying and returning in the seminal The Death of Superman. Fans grew connected to this version of the character and loved watching him progress through some of their favorite stories from the comics, weaving them all together into one long plot. This iteration of Superman has arguably the most extensive character development.

4 'Young Justice' (2010)

Played by Nolan North

Young Justice is arguably one of the best animated DC projects of the modern age. It's eloquently written, and this high-quality writing led to some of the best iterations of the giant DC characters. Superman is certainly included in that lineup, having an incredible story woven through his relationship with the Superboy (Nolan North).

When Superman is introduced in Young Justice, he provides a plethora of context for Superboy's character due to him being a partial clone of the DC superstar. Superman treats Superboy in an incredibly standoffish manner when they first meet, which makes Superboy feel terrible. Superman eventually goes through a character arc that leads to him accepting Superboy as a younger sibling of sorts. He would even give his blessing for Superboy to adopt the Kent last name for his own secret identity. This version of Superman is flawed and far more human than others, a refreshing change that showcases the character's more prickly traits without turning him evil. The complexity imbued into his character cements Young Justice as the best DC team-up show.

Young Justice

rent

Release Date November 26, 2010 Cast Danica McKellar , Jesse McCartney , Nolan North , Khary Payton , Crispin Freeman Seasons 3

3 'My Adventures with Superman' (2023)

Played by Jack Quaid

The most recent iteration of Superman hit screens and met widespread positive reviews that praised the show for its fresh, yet accurate, adaption of the Man of Steel. Drawing inspiration from anime allows My Adventures with Superman to showcase the hero in a whole new way that audiences have never seen before.

My Adventures with Superman and its main character are cute, charming, inspiring and incredibly engaging. Jack Quaid brings one of the best Superman performances yet, fitting this new version of the character perfectly. The world Superman lives in is far more tech-based as well, allowing his villains to take on whole new forms. The supporting cast allows Superman to interact and grow in a way that a lot of iterations have yet to do. This version of Superman is arguably one of the most lighthearted and hopeful, capturing the very essence of the character's noble persona.

My Adventures With Superman Release Date July 6, 2023 Cast Jack Quaid , Alice Lee , Ishmel Sahid , kari wahlgren Seasons 1

Watch on Max

2 'Superman' (1940)

Played by Bud Collyer

The Superman found in the 1940 cartoons is arguably the most iconic version, visually speaking. These cartoons defined so much of what makes Superman, but contrary to popular belief, they're not the first time Superman flew. In fact, his first flight happened in the comics, albeit by mistake, since artist Leo Nowak confused the leaps Superman did with actual flight.

It would take decades before another iteration of the Man of Steel even came close to matching Fleischer's adaptation.

Even so, Flesicher's Superman remains a crucial entry in the Last Son of Krypton's lore. It laid the foundation for much of modern Superman's lore, from his overall stoic yet warm behavior to his fierce commitment to "truth, justice, and the American way." This version of Superman is iconic and the golden standard for much of the 20th century. It would take decades before another iteration of the Man of Steel even came close to matching Fleischer's adaptation. And while it has somewhat fallen out of fashion, Fleischer's Superman's place in pop culture is already cemented.

1 The DC Animated Universe (1992-2006)

Played by Tim Daly, George Newbern & Christopher McDonald

The DC Animated Universe is arguably one of the most well-known ever. It includes groundbreaking shows like Superman: The Animated Series, Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League and Justice League Unlimited. An entire generation of nerds grew up alongside this universe, making this version of Superman one of the most beloved.

The entire DC Animated Universe is written exceptionally well, causing Superman to go through arguably the most character growth than any other animated rendition and maybe even film. All three actors who portrayed the Man of Steel absolutely kill it as this variant, defining their voices while still making the character sound like one consistent person. This Superman helped usher an entire generation of fans into loving DC Comics and superheroes in general, and his importance in pop culture cannot be denied.

