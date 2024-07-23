The Big Picture James Gunn reveals new art of David Corenswet as Superman, giving fans a sneak peek at the highly anticipated film.

One of Hollywood's most transparent executives and creatives just dropped another new look at arguably his most anticipated film of all time. On his personal Instagram Account, Superman director James Gunn revealed new art of Clark Kent actor David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, and also himself immersed in the art style. This is one of many updates that Gunn has shared on either his Threads or Instagram account, whether it's an unexpected set photo or responding to a fan to reveal a new bit of information about an upcoming project. Just recently, Gunn took to Threads to respond to a fan who asked for script updates on the first three DCU projects — Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker Season 2 — to reveal that these were the only DCU scripts that were completely finished.

DC has been looking for something for a long time to rival Marvel Studios and the MCU, and they never could quite find the right mark with the DCEU under Zack Snyder and other previous leadership. It was uncertain what direction the DCEU was headed in several years ago, as the build up to Black Adam led fans to believe that Dwayne Johnson would be the central figure in the universe, changing the hierarchy of power and bringing Henry Cavill's Superman back into the fold. However, when Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran took over as the new creative and executive heads of the company, it was quickly revealed that Black Adam would not be part of their plans moving forward, and Johnson would have to look towards other endeavors.

‘Creature Commandos’ Will Be the First DCU Project

Since it was announced that DC would be undergoing a hard reboot with mostly new characters as it moved into a new phase, there were many questions surrounding what exactly would make the cut as cannon, and when the new universe would officially start. Not long ago, Gunn also revealed that the animated series Creature Commandos, set to premiere on Max later this year, would be the first taste of the DCU, with Superman following as the debut feature film, and Peacemaker Season 2 coming shortly thereafter. There's no guarantee any movie or TV show will be a success, but all signs point to DC being headed in the right direction with Gunn at the helm.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Check out the new art from the film above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.