For the fans of Superman and Batman who can’t decide between the two, Funko has unveiled a Composite Superman. The comic book character is a villainous hybrid between the two superheroes with an added twist of green skin. The Funko design is in blue with half Super-man and a half Batman face, as well as a symbol and suit.

Created by Edmond Hamilton and Curt Swan the character first appeared in the June 1964 issue of World's Finest Comics #142. Introduced as a high diver named Joseph Meach, who gets into an accident and gains the powers of the Legion of Superheroes which allowed him to transform his body into a half-Superman, half-Batman abomination. Meach proceeded to torment Batman and Superman out of jealousy until his powers wore off.

In a similar vein to Composite Superman, Funko also celebrates Batman: Hush, a twelve-part arc by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, with new figurine. The design is based on Lee’s iconic cover art and sees a hybrid of Batman and Hush. Half of the face is Batman’s mask and half is Hush’s bandaged face. Lee’s cover art was also used for the 2019 animated movie of the same name. In the movie, Batman joins hands with Catwoman to defeat Hush, who knows all of Batman's secrets and targets all his loved ones. The collectible is a great addition to the collection of the fans of the movie.

While Matt Reeves introduced Robert Pattinson as the masked vigilante in last year’s The Batman, under James Gunn’s direction it's only a matter of time before we see another iconic iteration of Superman as well. With major upheaval in Warner Bros management last year, as the company merged with Discovery, making it Warner Bros Discovery, the future of DC films finally gathered some hope in form of newly appointed co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn has revealed that he has plans for a new iteration of Kal-El, further divulging he’s writing the new feature and it will follow a younger version of the character. The director also hinted that the iconic superhero is a "priority" for the studio moving forward, so it makes sense that he'll be penning it.

Until we get more of Superman and Batman on the big screen, these new figures will have to do. The Composite Superman and Batman are available to order online here, while you can find the Batman and Hush composite figure here.