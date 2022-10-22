Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.

During the lead-up to Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has made two things very clear. The first is his insistent promise that the antihero's film will "change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe," though the veracity of that claim is being debated as the film hits theaters. The second is to face off against Superman in a future film. Black Adam's mid-credits scene delivers upon that promise, as Henry Cavill slips back into the Superman suit to try and talk Black Adam into staying in his home country of Khandaq. But the Man of Steel and the dark demigod have battled before — namely, in the DC Showcase animated short, Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam.

The DC Showcase is a series of animated short films that often showcase DC Comics' lesser-known heroes. The Return of Black Adam is a special entry into the series for two reasons. First, it's the longest of the shorts, clocking in at 22 minutes whereas the others were mostly 12-15 minutes in length. Second, it's the short that features a major DC character in the form of Superman. It even boasts a number of voice actors and animators who worked on, and continue to work on, DC animated shows and films. George Newburn, who's voiced Superman in projects including Justice League Unlimited and Injustice: Gods Among Us, returns to voice the Man of Tomorrow. Director Joaquim Dos Santos also helmed several episodes of Justice League Unlimited and recently hopped over to the Marvel Universe for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. Even writer Michael Jelenic has stayed in the DC sandbox, serving as an executive producer on Teen Titans Go!

The Return of Black Adam

The Return of Black Adam begins when Billy Batson (Zach Callison) meets Clark Kent for a late breakfast. Clark is interviewing Billy, and gets to know more about the boy's outlook on life, which stays positive despite facing a number of hardships. Enter Black Adam (Arnold Voosloo). Escaping imprisonment at the far edge of the galaxy, Adam intends to kill Billy and stop him from becoming the new champion of the wizard Shazam (James Garner). However, Billy manages to escape and comes face to face with Shazam, who grants him his mystical powers. Transforming into Captain Marvel (this was back in the days when he was referred to as Captain Marvel) Billy battles Adam with the help of Superman.

The main theme of the short revolves around what all three characters do with their powers. Superman, being Superman, uses his powers to protect the innocent — including Billy. When Adam asks him if he fights on behalf of Shazam, he simply replies, "I fight for those who can't fight for themselves." All throughout the film, Superman uses his powers not only to battle Adam but to save innocent lives. Adam, on the other hand, believes that since he is empowered with the gifts of the gods, he is all but a god himself. "When you crush an ant beneath your foot, do feel remorse? No," he tells Billy while threatening to kill a bystander. "Is this because you are evil or because you recognize yourself as a higher form of life?" It's a far cry from how the antihero is portrayed in future comics and in Black Adam; though he still utilizes his powers, his victims more often than not are criminals or those who threaten the safety of Khandaq.

Choosing Good

Billy himself also struggles with the nature of power. When he first turns into Captain Marvel, he revels in his newfound power, then quickly panics once he accidentally transforms back and lands in the middle of the sea. And when confronted with the lengths Adam will go to in order to be the only champion of Shazam, Billy thinks that killing him will stop the problem. It takes a speech from Superman to convince him otherwise, and in the end Adam chooses to commit suicide rather than be reimprisoned. Early in the film, Billy tells Clark about a saying his late parents used to repeat: "Be good, and good will follow." Even though life has thrown a number of obstacles in his path, he's stuck to that creed, and in choosing not to kill Adam, he continues to choose good.

As for the battle between Black Adam and Superman, it turns out to be surprisingly close. Though the two are matched in physical strength, the magic that flows through Adam's veins is one of the few things that can hurt Superman. So he takes the chance to zap the Man of Steel with lightning bolt after lightning bolt, sending him flying through buildings. Superman doesn't take things lying down though. He manages to send Adam flying with a few well-placed punches, and even catches him off guard with his heat vision. If Johnson were to go through with a Black Adam vs. Superman film, he should definitely watch this and take notes.

Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam is currently available to stream on HBO Max.