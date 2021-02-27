"Just seeing it, we all just sat back like, 'Wow, are we really doing this?'"

Fans of Zack Snyder's Justice League received new information about Superman's black suit when director Zack Snyder participated in an IGN Fan Fest 2021 panel this weekend. The panel, titled "Justice League: Inside the Snyder Cut with Zack Snyder," saw Snyder open up in a wide-ranging discussion about his new HBO Max movie. One of the buzziest highlights of the panel was new footage of a CG sequence featuring the Mother Boxes that was created as a key part of Snyder's Justice League vision.

Another highlight from the Snyder Cut IGN Fan Fest panel was Snyder's insights on the decision to include Superman's black suit in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Snyder Cut fans initially learned Zack Snyder's Justice League will feature Superman's black suit when the first clip from the movie was shared back in July 2020. Since then, footage of Superman sporting his memorable black-and-silver suit has popped up in various Snyder Cut Justice League teasers and trailers.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League': Jared Leto Gets Why You're Flipping Out About the New Trailer

With all the footage of the black suit circulating the internet, it's only natural the subject would come up during the IGN Fan Fest panel. Snyder first discussed how he pushed to get Superman's black suit in Zack Snyder's Justice League in the first place. He told IGN,

"I was a big advocate [of the black suit] and [Warner Bros.] were not so much, and we would go back and forth. I said, 'Okay, let me just at least do some tests to see if I could put him in the black suit and what it would look like.' We devised a method in which we could easily turn the suit (using the existing suit) into the black-and-silver suit that you see in the movie. We knew exactly how to do it when we went into it and, as I say, it was always my intention to have him in that suit and it's glorious he's in that."

Snyder continued, touching on how satisfying it was to see everything come together onscreen: "It was cool, yeah, I got to admit, because the first thing we did was a quick test to make sure that we had all our ducks in a row. Just seeing it, we all just sat back like, 'Wow, are we really doing this?'"

What Snyder didn't discuss — and which will undoubtedly be fun to see happen onscreen — is how the change in suit color will play into Superman's Snyder Cut arc. Trading in the well-known blue-and-red suit will surely raise an eyebrow or two, so hopefully, there's a thoughtful explanation for how the new suit plays with the other Snyder cut characters.

Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres on HBO Max on March 18.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: Harry Lennix Confirms He's Martian Manhunter in 'The Snyder Cut'

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Boys' Reunion With 'Supernatural' Continues as New Writers, Producers Join Season 3 Let the good times roll!