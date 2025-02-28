We’re now less than six months away from the release of Superman, and James Gunn is celebrating by sharing a new photo from the behind-the-scenes. Gunn’s newly-shared set image shows David Corenswet’s Man of Steel standing in the snow in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, which is likely the location where the Fortress of Solitude scenes were filmed. In addition to Corenswet, Gunn’s Superman has assembled one of the strongest ensembles for any comic book movie ever. Rachel Brosnahan stars alongside Corenswet as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult will take on the feature villain role of Lex Luthor. Also slated for roles in the debut DCU film are Frank Grillo, who will reprise his Creature Commandos role as Rick Flag Sr., as well as Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and more.

James Gunn and his DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran recently held a press event at the Warner Bros. lot where they spoke about the future of DC, including major projects like Superman, Clayface, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Lanterns, Peacemaker, and more. Gunn shared that the team of Craig Gillespie and Ana Noguiera were halfway through production on Supergirl, the 2026 tentpole film starring House of the Dragon veteran Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, with Jason Momoa taking up his dream role as Lobo alongside her. DC Studios also recently went into production and shared the first image from Lanterns, the upcoming Max series starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler, and fans can also look forward to the indie horror film Clayface, which will center on the devious character who nearly killed Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos Season 1.

‘Superman’ Has Some Major Box Office Competition This Summer

There are two major blockbusters slated to release within two weeks of James Gunn’s Superman. The first is Jurassic World: Rebirth, which is coming to theaters on July 2 and stars Scarlett Johansson alongside Mahershala Ali. Gunn’s Superman will then square off against The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the highly-anticipated period piece introducing the world to Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby as Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman coming to theaters on July 25. While none of these movies are debuting at the same time, it will certainly be a major point of conversation as to which of them performs the best.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11. Check out the new set image above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.