James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe is just getting started. But there's one actor who has already been cast in the franchise four times. Alan Tudyk is known for his voice roles in movies produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and for voicing K-2SO in the Star Wars franchise. Through a social media post, James Gunn revealed that Alan Tudyk is the voice behind one of the robots seen in yesterday's extended preview of Superman. The clip will also be shown ahead of screenings of A Minecraft Movie this weekend. There's no stopping Alan Tudyk's presence in the franchise aiming to breathe new life into the DC brand.

Alan Tudyk's first main role in the DCU was as the unpredictable Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos. The animated series that was released last year gave the audiences their first taste of the DC Universe that will take over the big screen and television over the next couple of years. Creature Commandos also allowed Alan Tudyk to play Clayface and Will Magnus. Clayface is a famous Batman villain who will return in his own movie, but it hasn't been confirmed if he will be portrayed by Tudyk, or if a new performer will be cast for the live-action introduction of the role.

The successful working relationship James Gunn and Alan Tudyk share has allowed the actor to make his debut in the first theatrical release of the franchise. Superman will follow the young Clark Kent (David Corenswet) as he balances his life as a journalist for the Daily Planet and as one of the most powerful heroes on the planet. Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will also play major roles in the story that will attempt to convince audiences to be on board for Warner Bros.' reboot.

Can Alan Tudyk Return to the DCU?

There's no reason as to why Alan Tudyk can't become a recurring star for the DCU. The actor is expected to return in the upcoming second season of Creature Commandos. Beyond that, Warner Bros. is working on movies such as Superman: Woman of Tomorrow and The Brave and the Bold. The good thing about Alan Tudyk's small voice roles in the series is that he can't play multiple roles without audiences noticing if they're not paying attention. The sky is the limit for an actor who has expanded his range when it comes to voice acting over the years. In the meantime, audiences can enjoy Tudyk's talent in the next adventure featuring the Last Son of Krypton.

Superman premieres in theaters on July 11. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.