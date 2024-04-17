The Big Picture Neva Howell will portray Martha Kent in the new Superman movie.

James Gunn is directing the movie which stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult.

Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.

As the production of Superman moves forward, James Gunn continues to find new cast members for the start of the new DC Universe. According to The Wrap, Neva Howell is set to portray Martha Kent, the titular hero's adoptive mother on Earth, after he was sent away from Krypton as a baby. The news comes after yesterday's report that stated that Pruitt Taylor Vince had joined the cast of the movie as Jonathan Kent, Martha's husband and the man who became a mentor figure for Superman (David Corenswet). The debut of the new iteration of the hero on the big screen is currently scheduled to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.

Before she was cast as Martha Kent, Howell was seen in projects very different from the upcoming film about a hero trying to balance his life as a journalist and as a powerful force of good. The performer was recently seen as Miss Roberts in Ghosts of the Ozarks, the thriller about a haunted colony that suffered after the Civil War. Howell is also known for her role as Gina in Burden, the drama that followed an orphan who escaped a controversial upbringing that also starred Garrett Hedlund and Forest Whitaker.

While Superman prepares to launch the new DC Universe on the big screen, the movie will introduce new iterations of the iconic characters viewers already know and love. Rachel Brosnahan will star as Lois Lane, after the actress portrayed Midge over the course of five seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. And when it comes to the villain of the movie, María Gabriela de Faría will play The Engineer, a dangerous antagonist that will push the last son of Krypton to the limit. However, Clark can't forget that Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) will be roaming in the shadows of Metropolis, ready to strike at any moment.

The Start of a New DC Universe

Image via James Gunn

Superman will be directed by James Gunn, who is currently planning the next steps of the franchise alongside Peter Safran. The duo was hired by Warner Bros. to coordinate the narrative that will be told across films, television series and even video games. Gunn also wrote the screenplay for the upcoming adventure, just like he did when he was in charge of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Other movies currently in development for the franchise are Swamp Thing, The Brave and the Bold and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, as Warner Bros. tries to give the DC brand another go at success.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025.