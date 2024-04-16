The Big Picture Pruitt Taylor Vince to play Jonathan Kent in James Gunn's Superman reboot, essential to Superman's moral development.

Vince has an extensive TV and film background, seen in Lady in the Lake, Stranger Things, and Birdbox.

Superman reboot marks the start of DC Studios era under Gunn, with a star-studded ensemble cast in production.

James Gunn's fresh take on Superman for the relaunch of the DC Universe, dubbed "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters," has roped in acclaimed character actor Pruitt Taylor Vince to play the pivotal role of Jonathan Kent, aka Pa Kent, according to an exclusive report from TheWrap. Jonathan Kent, the adoptive father of Superman, first discovered the superhero as an infant arriving on Earth in a Kryptonian spaceship, nestled in the fields of Kansas. The character, central to Superman's moral and ethical upbringing, was previously portrayed by Kevin Costner in 2013's Man of Steel and Glenn Ford in the 1978 classic Superman.

On the small screen, Vince will soon appear as a series regular in the Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake alongside Natalie Portman, set for release this summer. Vince's extensive television credits include roles in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, NBC’s Heroes Reborn, as well as True Blood, The Walking Dead, The Mentalist, and Murder One, which earned him an Emmy. His film credits include significant roles in Birdbox with Sandra Bullock and Gotti opposite John Travolta.

The reboot, currently in production, marks the beginning of the new DC Studios era under Gunn's vision. The ensemble cast for Superman boasts some tremendous choices including Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and David Corenswetstepping into the role of the iconic Man of Steel. The massive ensemble cast is filled with the likes of Rachel Brosnahanas Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion suiting up as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl. Adding to the roster are Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, with Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher. The latest addition, Wendell Pierce, will take on the role of Daily Planet Editor in Chief Perry White.

Who is Jonathan Kent in the 'Superman' Universe?

Jonathan and his wife, Martha Kent, are farmers in the small town of Smallville, Kansas. They find the infant Kal-El, Clark's Kryptonian name, after his spacecraft crash-lands on Earth. They raise him with strong moral values and help him develop a deep sense of responsibility towards using his superpowers for the benefit of humanity. The character of Jonathan Kent plays a crucial role in Superman's story, as his upbringing and the values he instills in Clark are fundamental to Superman's development into a hero characterised by a strong moral compass and a commitment to justice.

Superman soars into theatres on July 11, 2025.