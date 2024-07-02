The Big Picture Will Reeve, son of Christopher Reeve, joins the cast of the James Gunn's Superman film.

Will's role in the David Corenswet-led movie is expected to be a cameo.

His father, Christopher Reeve, famously played Superman in Richard Donner's series of movies.

Next year's Superman just received a massive update. According to Variety, the first theatrical release of the DC Universe will feature Will Reeve, the son of Christopher Reeve. While currently working as a journalist and correspondent for ABC News, Reeve was spotted on the set of the upcoming superhero blockbuster. Will's father, Christopher Reeve, is famous around the world for portraying the Man of Steel himself in the franchise that began with Richard Donner's timeless adventure, Superman. Will Reeve will portray a television reporter in the new movie, with his role expected to be a cameo.

Superman will follow Clark Kent (David Corenswet) as he tries to balance his life as a journalist for the Daily Bugle with his duties as one of the most powerful heroes in the universe. Plot details regarding the next step for the character are tightly kept under wraps, but what has been confirmed is the fact that Rachel Brosnahan will be playing Lois Lane, while Nicholas Hoult will take on the role of the villainous Lex Luthor.

James Gunn is currently directing Superman, with the project racing towards its July 11, 2025 release date. The filmmaker behind the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is ready to dive deep into the history of very different superheroes from the ones he's worked with before. Besides sitting in the director's chair for Superman, Gunn is also busy planning out the future of the DC Universe alongside Peter Safran. Warner Bros. Discovery has plenty of expectations for their new universe. The franchise will tell interconnected stories across theatrical movies, video games and television series released on Max.

The Impressive Cast of 'Superman'

Image via James Gunn

Corneswet, Brosnahan, and Hoult won't be the only talented stars appearing in Superman. The upcoming blockbuster will also feature Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as Clark's foster parents, the Kents. Corenswet's version of Superman will be introduced in a world already populated by a wide variety of super-powered people, including Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Guy Gardner, from the Green Lantern Corps (Nathan Fillion).Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.