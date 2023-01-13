It's fair to say it's been one intense ride for lovers of the DC universe over the last couple of months and it looks like the rollercoaster isn't over yet. In what has been a very stressful period, audiences went from the ultimate high of Henry Cavill's return as Superman in the final moments of Black Adam, to Cavill announcing a formal revival for Kal-El, to then finding out Cavill would not be returning after all in a shocking turn of events. This whole debacle then (more or less) concluded with DC Studios chief James Gunn revealing he is working on a younger story for Clark Kent. With Cavill no longer on the table, fans have been left debating who else could be thrown into the ring. Amongst the rumored possibilities was Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. However, Gunn was quick to shut down speculation around any and all casting for the Kryptonian hero.

Responding to a tweet that showcased a photoshopped image of Elordi's head on Cavill's signature Superman costume, Gunn wrote: "My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them." The news comes after Gunn revealed a more youthful depiction of Superman was in the works, meaning the new lead he is writing would need a younger actor to portray it. However, he did clarify, the film would not be another Superman origin story, which is certainly positive.

Interestingly, Gunn also added an emoji of a merman to the end of his Superman tweet which presumably is a nod to Aquaman. Given the widespread speculation talk that lead star Jason Momoa may not return for a sequel, it looks like more clarity will be coming on what happens next, whether that is a recasting, axing of the film or a long-awaited sequel. Amid all of that, Dwayne Johnson took a moment to reveal his beloved hero Black Adam would not be revisited in DC's "first chapter of storytelling" despite just being introduced.

RELATED: James Gunn Responds to DC Studios Restructuring Backlash

The string of blows comes amid relentless uncertainty over the future of DC's biggest projects. This includes the recent and unexpected cancellation of Wonder Woman 3 with reports claiming the storyline did not align with Gunn and Safran's fresh plans for the DC Extended Universe. With the future of the DCU very much TBC, a reel of questions remain including, Mamoa's future in the DCU, the next actor to take don Superman's cape and Teth Adam's next appearance to name just a few.

Hopefully, we'll get answers to all of those very soon. Stay tuned at Collider for updates. You can check out Gunn's tweet below.