Another day, another Superman: Legacy rumor debunked. DC Studios chief James Gunn has once again taken to Twitter to shoot down rumors of who will be taking on the mantle of DC Comics' most extraordinary hero in his co-created vision for the DC cinema franchise with co-chief Peter Safran. Logan Lerman, star of Amazon's series Hunters is the latest name to be falsely attributed to the 2025 film, Superman: Legacy.

The rumour surfaced via a Tweet from Beyond the Trailer host Grace Randolph, who said that DC was "very close" to casting their Superman and that the role, "might even be cast or in final talks." A fellow Twitter user posed this statement to Gunn himself, asking whether there was any validity to the claims, to which Gunn responded; "Not true. Haven’t had a single talk with a single actor about the role. Just making private lists," Gunn continued to say that he was "prepping material for auditions." His final note will undoubtedly cause excitement among actors within Hollywood, given the popularity of the Superman character and Randolph responded to Gunn's dismissal with an actor who'd allegedly snapped up the red cape, writing; "Interesting, since it’s “not true” I guess I can say I heard his top choice is Logan Lerman.”

Lerman, a popular young actor thanks to his titular role in the Percy Jackson films and stellar performances in the likes of Fury and Hunters, could be a great fit for Superman, but as of right now, he isn't on Gunn's radar. "For the record, I don’t know who that is," Gunn wrote of Lerman, before adding, "Guys, this isn’t a dig at the actor. I don’t know lots of actors’ names. Now that you tell me who he is, I recognize him from stuff and think he’s talented. But I’ve never met him, and he’s never been part of a conversation about playing Superman." This isn't the first time that Gunn has had to shut down a Superman: Legacy casting rumour, having previously debunked rumors of Euphoria star Jacob Elordi landing the coveted role. The story of who will become the new cinematic Superman has been flying along at a strong pace ever since Gunn confirmed Henry Cavill wouldn't be continuing in the role, shortly after the actor's return as Kal-El in the ill-fated Black Adam. However, Gunn has already made it clear that: "Cavill was not fired. Henry was just not hired to be Superman."

Image via Amazon Studios

When is 'Superman: Legacy' Flying Into Cinemas?

Superman: Legacy, will be written and directed by DC Studios chief Gunn and is an integral part of his first chapter of connected movies adapted from DC Comics, titled 'Gods and Monsters.' The film will land in theaters on July, 11, 2025. Until a new Superman is confirmed by Gunn himself, see what else he and Safran have planned for the future of the DCU, in the video below, where Gunn lays out his vision in exciting detail.