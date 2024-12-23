"I'm here to fight for truth, and justice, and the American way." Back in 1977, over 200 hopeful actors auditioned to say these famous words in the once-in-a-lifetime role of DC's most beloved hero. 1978's Superman was the first theatrical release of a Superman movie, which became one of four installments in the series. The landmark film is still considered groundbreaking and industry-defining for its special effects and influences on pop culture, and so the history of casting Superman has remained topical.

The dashingly talented Christopher Reeve’s portrayal of Superman in Richard Donner’s Superman became a defining moment in Hollywood. Reeve embodied both the mild-mannered Clark Kent and the confident, heroic Superman with remarkable grace, charisma, and authenticity. However, the casting process for Clark Kent was far from straightforward, and several A-list celebrities were seriously considered for the role. So, who almost donned the legendary red cape, and why did the producers choose an unknown to bring the Man of Steel to life?

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone and Caitlyn Jenner Were Rejected to Star in 'Superman'

We all know stepping into any cinematic superhero costume requires a body of great physique and sex appeal. For the first ever Superman film to grace the silver screen, the actor who would play the Man of Steel had to, of course, look the part and be an "unknown", according to the Warner Bros. documentary Taking Flight: The Development of Superman. Though, at the start of the Superman search, many established actors were lined up for the prestige part before director Richard Donner jumped on board.

Among those high-profile actors was Robert Redford, who was offered big bucks. Redford quickly declined outright, feeling the superhero did not suit him. The others on the list included Burt Reynolds and Paul Newman. As per CinemaBlend, Reynolds was similarly uninterested, preferring projects that better aligned with his screen persona. Newman was reportedly offered $4 million for a variety of roles, including Superman, Lex Luthor, and Jor-El, but he declined them all​. Caitlyn Jenner, fresh from Olympic fame, auditioned as well. While her athleticism matched was well-suited, she lacked the acting experience to carry such an iconic character.

More interestingly, Marlon Brando, who was cast as Jor-El, Superman’s father, had a contract with the film that allowed him to have an authoritative voice on who was cast for the main roles, Far Out Magazine reports. When Arnold Schwarzenegger's name started floating early on, the Austrian bodybuilder-turned-actor possessed the superhero physique, but Brando felt the audience wouldn't understand his accent and deemed Schwarzenegger unsuitable. The likes of Warren Beatty, Christopher Walken, Nick Nolte, Kris Kristofferson, and James Caan, who confessed he "just couldn't wear the suit", also didn't land the job.

Even the biggest star at the time, Sylvester Stallone, auditioned for Superman, showing the director his deep passion and eagerness for the part. While Donner did respect the Rocky actor's ambitions, he had to be honest. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Donner recalls, "'This is wrong.' I liked Stallone...'I have to create a man who flies. Even if you saw Paul Newman or Robert Redford in that costume, no one is going to believe them.' I fought for an unknown."

Unknown Christopher Reeve Was Chosen to Play Superman

After hundreds of rejections, the producers were scrambling to find their Clark Kent. They were desperate to find an unknown that had the whole package, and yet the guys who showed up either looked the part but couldn't act, or could act but didn't look the part. One day, casting director Lynn Stalmaster recommended the rising star Christopher Reeve; however, the producers and the director believed Reeve was too young and skinny to play a man of Superman's stature, per Taking Flight.

Christopher Reeve was a relative unknown at the time. A graduate of Juilliard and a trained stage actor, Reeve had only a few television and theater credits to his name. Eventually, Stalmaster got her way and Reeve was offered a screen test which changed their minds. The promising star showed up in a big sweater that put off the director at first, expressing that he needed "a guy that is bulk, that looks like a muscle zoo", per The Hollywood Reporter. Reeve stunned the team during testing when he demonstrated a remarkable ability to balance the clumsy, endearing nature of Clark Kent with the confident, commanding presence of Superman. Donner even went to watch him in an off-Broadway play and hired him on "faith".

After being cast, Reeve underwent an intense physical transformation, gaining over 30 pounds of muscle under the guidance of bodybuilder David Prowse, who famously portrayed Darth Vader in Star Wars. His dedication to the role impressed the filmmakers, and when the movie premiered, audiences and critics alike praised his performance. The road to casting Superman in 1978 was long and filled with unexpected detours, but the choice of Christopher Reeve ultimately shaped the character’s legacy. In the years since, Superman has been portrayed by various actors, including Brandon Routh, Henry Cavill, and Tyler Hoechlin. While each brought something new to the role, Christopher Reeve remains the definitive Superman for many fans. Reeve’s performance not only captured the essence of Superman but also redefined the superhero genre, making audiences believe that a man could fly.

