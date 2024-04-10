The Big Picture Get ready for the emotional journey of Super/Man, a documentary on Christopher Reeve's life-changing story, premiering in theaters this September.

Learn about Reeve's impact on spinal cord research, his family's strength, and his evolution from actor to activist after a devastating accident.

Directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui, this powerful documentary shows Reeve's journey from a film star to a true hero.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Documentary has a theatrical release date. DC Studios co-head Peter Safran told CinemaCon attendees, including Collider's Britta DeVore, last night that the movie will be released in theaters this September, though there was no exact date for the theatrical release specified. The documentary first premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, and during CinemaCon, Safran showed a trailer for the documentary. This trailer detailed the family reaction to the horse accident that left Christopher Reeve paralyzed, preparing for his role as the Man of Steel in Superman (1978) and his connection with Robin Williams.

Collider's Ross Bonaime reviewed the documentary for us back in January saying that the directors "show the impact Reeve had on this life-changing research, the family that meant the world to him and continues his work to this day, and what it truly means to be a hero." Bonaime also explains that some of the most powerful parts of this documentary come after Reeve's horse accident and how his family copes with the drastic change in their lives.

Who Is Behind the 'Super/Man' Documentary?

Close

Super/Man is directed by Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui. Otto Burnham also co-wrote the documentary. Bonaime says "Ettedgui and Bonhôte’s emotional and compelling documentary shows that a true hero simply is someone who does the best they can with the means they’re given." The documentary will include home movies as well as personal archives revealing just how Reeve went from an unknown actor to the Man of Steel. The documentary also shows Reeve's shift to activism following his horse accident where he became quadriplegic and dependent on a ventilator to breathe.

Last night at CinemaCon, Warner Brothers showed off other projects in addition to the Reeve documentary including: George Miller’s Furiosa, Kevin Costner’s Horizon saga and Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson.

See our full review for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Documentary here.