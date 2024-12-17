Superman is no stranger to the big screen, but according to writer-director James Gunn, his upcoming Superman will bring something entirely new to the table, specifically when it comes to the relationship between Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan). Collider’s Ross Bonaime had the opportunity to visit the set earlier this year, where Gunn shared an exciting glimpse into his vision for one of the most iconic relationships in pop culture.

For years, we've seen the rapport between the shy Clark Kent in the offices of the Daily Planet while he deals with the flirtatious but intrepid reporter Lois Lane, while a connection begins to form, but not this time. “The relationship between David and Rachel’s [characters] on screen is something I don't think we've seen in – I hate to say stuff like this – but I don't think it's something we've ever seen any superhero movie ever." Gunn went on to say, “It's a complicated relationship, and we really get into it, and there's long scenes that are about their relationship and the way they relate.”

Lois Lane Will Know Who Superman Is

Image via Prime Video

Gunn continued, elaborating on how Lois and Clark’s bond will reflect the tension between Lois’s grounded, no-nonsense persona and Clark’s superhuman existence. It obviously cannot be easy for a human to have to try and both relate but also engage and emote with, quite frankly, a literal alien. It's that battle which Gunn emphasized would be something he was desperate to put on screen, saying:

“What it would be like for a person who's this incredibly intelligent, strong-headed, stubborn, skeptical journalist, to have a relationship with someone who can lift a skyscraper?"

Additionally, in what would be a grand departure from many Superman origin stories, Gunn revealed that the couple’s relationship will already be established when the film begins, a decision which means the movie can explore the dynamic between the pair in a more intimate manner, given that they've already known each other for an undisclosed, but significant, period of time. With Gunn confirming: “[When the story begins] she knows who Superman is."

Superman will fly into theaters around the world on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for other updates on Superman and be sure to check out our expanded coverage of Ross Bonaime's set visit earlier this year.