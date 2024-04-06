The Big Picture Superman's first appearance in Action Comics #1 sold for a record $6 million at auction, making it the most expensive comic book ever.

With a new movie featuring the Man of Steel in the works, demand for Superman comics is increasing, driving up prices across the board.

Despite various portrayals of Superman over the years, fans can look forward to a new cinematic universe with David Corenswet as the iconic superhero.

One of the oldest and most popular comic book characters in pop culture is Superman. The Man of Steel has been saving the day for DC Comics for over 85 years across the comic page, film, and TV. Now, a copy of Superman’s first appearance, Action Comics # 1, has sold at auction for $6 million this past week.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this makes this issue of Action Comics the most expensive comic book sale in history. This beat a copy of 1939’s Superman #1 that sold for $5.3 million in 2022. As expected for a comic that's over 85 years old, Action Comics' first issue is very rare, with the CGC currently only tracking 78 copies. However, there are believed to be about 100 still in existence from the 200,000 initial printings. This particular bread winner was graded 8.5 out of a possible 10, which is considered in great condition. However, you don’t need to be a comic even in good condition to fetch a high price, as an Action Comics #1 graded a very low 0.5 sold for $408,000 last September.

The Demand For Superman Is on the Rise

Close

Like with most popular comics of the golden age, Action Comics #1’s latest sale definitely benefited from the new-found excitement surrounding the character and the DCU. Co-Head of DC Studios James Gunn is currently in production on Superman, which is set to kick off the new DC film slate in 2025. The film was announced alongside other compelling projects, including The Brave and the Bold and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Pearl’s David Corenswet will be starring as the Man of Steel in the new cinematic universe. DC fans recently got a peak at the actor’s Superman suit and, as production rages on, it’s only a matter of time until we get an official image of his whole red and blue attire. Also, as we get closer to 2025, the desire for the character is going to increase prices on Superman books across the board, regardless of age.

The leader of the Justice League has appeared in countless comic series, movies, TV shows, and video games over the years. Similar to his moody best friend Batman, everyone has their own definitive Superman. For many people, Christopher Reeve's iconic portal of the hero in the Richard Donnar started series is that while kids who grew up in the 90s usually hear Tim Daly’s voice from Superman: The Animated Series when they read the character. However, no matter who’s your favorite, it’s an amazing time to be a DC and Superman fan. Gunn has been teasing his comic inspirations for Superman ever since the project was announced in early 2023. While Superman is undoubtedly a movie star, it's always important to remember the comic book roots of this pop-culture icon.

Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.