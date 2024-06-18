The Big Picture James Gunn shares sneak peeks of his upcoming Superman film, revealing new details about the Kent Family Farm and Daily Planet set.

Fans are thrilled about the classic vibes of the Daily Planet entrance, a stark contrast to previous versions of the iconic location.

Superman (2025) will showcase a star-studded cast, introducing a new iteration of the Man of Steel and hitting theaters on July 25, 2025.

James Gunn’s Superman is one gift that keeps on giving without even hitting the theatres, yet. The celebrated director and new co-CEO of DC is taking fans along on the journey of making the next Man of Steel for his DC Universe and fans are all in for the ride. Gunn takes to social media frequently to give us behind-the-scenes updates and imagery and, thanks to him, we’ve seen the bits and pieces of the feature, including the Kent Family Farm to the new additions to the cast.

The fandom isn’t far behind when it comes to spotting Superman sets and now, we have our first look at the entrance of The Daily Planet shared by DCU Updates on X (Formerly Twitter). The images see a majestic entrance of the fictional newspaper where Clark Kent and Lois Lane work. Another image takes us inside the door but doesn’t give away much. Seems like the building will prove to be one of the key locations in the upcoming feature as seen in previous images. Gunn has chosen a more old-school vibe for the Daily Planet, very classic, that goes with the idea of his Man of Steel, as opposed to previous iterations we’ve seen in Zack Snyder’s iterations and it’ll be a welcome change for fans.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Superman’?

The feature has been in production for a couple of months now and the director previously revealed that it's "a little over halfway through shooting." Earlier in May, fans also got the first look at David Corenswet putting on his red boots that took the internet by storm. While most plot details about the feature are kept tightly under wraps, it was previously revealed that it’ll chronicle Superman's journey to reconcile his alien heritage with his human family.

The cast is stacked with talents like Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Gunn’s constant contributor Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, while Nicholas Hoult plays the antagonist Lex Luthor. Also in the cast are Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Neva Howell as Martha Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.

Superman will headline the beginning of the DCU exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and know more about the superhero flick with our guide here.