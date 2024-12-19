After taking over what’s now been rebranded as DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran made it abundantly clear that they would be doing a creative overhaul. The co-heads took a look at what wasn’t working and began to reshape the comic book universe. One of the biggest surprises came when it was revealed that longtime Superman, Henry Cavill, would not be returning to his role for Gunn’s upcoming film, Superman. Looking to tell a different story about one of the world’s most beloved heroes, Gunn began the casting process. His search would lead him directly to David Corenswet, a relatively up-and-coming actor who has appeared in such features as Pearl and Twisters and on the small-screen in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician and Hollywood.

Now that the first trailer for the 2025 movie has dropped, audiences are fully able to understand what Gunn saw in Corenswet as he dons the recognizable cape and takes to the sky. Collider’s Steve Weintraub was in attendance at a panel to celebrate the trailer's debut, during which Gunn spoke about the immense talent of his leading man. Sharing the pure joy that came with working with Corenswet, Gunn said:

“The thing that connects him so much in some ways to Christopher Reeve is he has a lot of deep training. I've never worked in my entire life with such a rigorous actor. He challenged me on a daily basis to really get the most out of his character, get the most out of his story. Everything he does in the movie is utterly true. You don't ever have a moment, even watching dailies, where you go, ‘David did something that feels stupid, that doesn't feel real, that feels like he's faking it, or he's phoning it in.’ Never. He's always completely present. It was sort of miraculous — the funniest thing is I got both Rachel [Brosnahan] and David's self-tapes on our very first day of casting. So, the thing that I was the most worried about was casting Superman at the beginning of this process, and after the first day, I was like, ‘I think that guy’s pretty good.’”

What To Expect from ‘Superman’

Image via Warner Bros

It’s long been clear that Gunn’s Superman will be different from what audiences are used to seeing. It won’t be an origin story, but will instead pick up with the hero well into his tenure as Earth’s protector and see him merging his human life with that of his Kryptonian heritage. It will also put a different focus on his relationship with Lois Lane (Brosnahan), with Gunn previously teasing:

“The relationship between David and Rachel’s [characters] on screen is something I don't think we've seen in – I hate to say stuff like this – but I don't think it's something we've ever seen any superhero movie ever. It's a complicated relationship, and we really get into it, and there's long scenes that are about their relationship and the way they relate.”

The first trailer for Superman is out now and the film flies into cinemas on July 11, 2025.