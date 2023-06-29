DC Studios has finally crowned its new Man of Steel, with David Corenswet set to play Clark Kent/Superman in 2025's highly anticipated Superman: Legacy. In what is perhaps a case of extreme intuition - or just good luck - a four-year-old interview with Corenswet reveals that donning Superman's cape has been one of the actor's biggest goals.

During a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly about his Netflix series Hollywood, Corenswet said that he was aware of his physical resemblance to Henry Cavill, who played Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Corenswet admitted that he had been cognizant of the similarities for a while. While he said that the Man of Steel was one of his most desired roles, Corenswet also said that whoever ended up landing the part should do a more hopeful, comic book-style take on Superman:

"My pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic."

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Superman: Legacy' Won't Be Another Origin Story

Corenswet is Ushering in the Next Era of DC Studios

Superman: Legacy is being written and directed by DC Studios head James Gunn, who has made it clear that Corenswet's Superman will helm the first generation of the new DC Universe, called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. It seems likely, then, that Corenswet's vision of a more optimistic Superman may come true, as the film is set to portray a younger version of the character, though Gunn has made it clear that Superman: Legacy will not be another origin story for the hero. Gunn's partner at DC Studios, Peter Safran, described the film as one that "focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage, with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice, and the American way."

While most other casting for the film remains under wraps, it is known who Corenswet's co-star will be: Rachel Brosnahan was cast to portray Clark Kent's love interest and Daily Planet co-worker, Lois Lane, marking another high-profile role for the star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. While Brosnahan is already well-established, Corenswet is not a household name, and will likely be able to provide a sense of anonymity to Superman that will help the character grow.

Superman: Legacy will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.