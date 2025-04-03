James Gunn has weighed on what he thinks makes David Corenswet the perfect choice to play Superman. We’re now officially less than 100 days away from the release of Superman, which will introduce the world to the Twisters and Pearl star as the new Man of Steel. All signs point to Corenswet being the perfect choice to bring Clark Kent to life, but he will certainly have his work cut out for him taking over the role from Henry Cavill. During a recent interview with Time Magazine, Gunn revealed the one condition that any actor had to agree to before taking on the role, and also confirmed what made him ultimately decide to go with Corwenswet over the several other people also auditioned:

"They treated everyone with kindness and respect. I’ve seen sets that cater to an actor or director’s ego and that’s just not something that would happen with David. He is Superman, even in his nerdiness. He listens to old jazz standards. Like that’s what he listens to, just as normal procedure. Like Superman, he’s a simple man in complicated times."

Corenswet is no stranger to being in projects with other stars — Twisters saw him share the screen with Glen Powell, while he also starred alongside other stars such as Mia Goth and Jon Bernthal in Pearl and We Own This City. Corenswet will go from being a complimentary piece to the primary talent to being the crowned jewel in Superman, which has assembled one of the more impressive ensembles for any superhero movie ever. Starring directly opposite Corenswet is Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star who has been tapped to play the fearless journalist Lois Lane. Nicholas Hoult, who also auditioned for the role of Superman, will star in the debut DCU film as Lex Luthor, the featured villain. Other names confirmed to star in Superman are Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

What Other DC Projects Are Coming After ‘Superman’?