Even though we already know how the new Superman suit will look like, the team making the movie will do whatever they can to hide it from us until the highly expected blockbuster is in post-production. Today, some set photos revealed none other than Clark Kent himself (played by David Corenswet) preparing a scene out on the street. He's fully covered in black, but it's possible to see a blue outline slipping out of his neck that reveals he's wearing the blue Superman suit underneath it.

It's pretty safe to say that Corenswet is filming an action scene not only because of the Superman suit he's wearing, but because he's also sporting the Kal-el hair that inspires more confidence than when he's disguised as Clark Kent. However, since the images don't reveal wider shots (because the focus is Corenswet and the suit) we can't speculate what kind of action sequence the actor was filming and who else is in it. For now it's good to know that the wheels from the DCU are still turning, though.

The set images from Superman have been coming at a relatively slow pace if you consider that the movie is already more than halfway through production. Not by chance, Warner Bros. is keeping everything as secret as possible because the new DC universe in cinema simply can't fail after being mishandled over the past decade or so. Under James Gunn and Peter Safran, fans expect that a new and exciting era will be kickstarted for the world's most famous superheroes.

What Else Do We Know About 'Superman?'

Gunn — who is also directing and writing the blockbuster — has teased more than once that Superman will have some nostalgic vibes associated with the era in which the superhero stories were less bleak. The villain will be Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and even though it may come off as repetitive, fans trust that Gunn will be able to do something different with the classic antagonist. The movie will also have some Justice League connections, but we're yet to know how exactly this will play out.

The cast of Superman also features Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Wendell Pierce (Elsbeth) as Perry White, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern, Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Supergirl, Isabela Merced (Madame Web) as Hawkgirl, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell (Mercy Street) as Martha Kent and Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza) as Jimmy Olsen.

Superman premieres in theaters on July 11, 2025.