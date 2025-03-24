Superman will soon be returning to the big screen this summer in James Gunn's highly-anticipated film. The epic adventure is set to kick off the new DCU and, as we get closer to the film's release, the merchandise is bound to be unveiled any day now. This is sure to include apparel, Funko Pops, and action figures. The latter of which has seen McFarlane Toys being the heavy hitter for the last number of years. Now, before David Corenswet's version of the hero leaps a tall building in a single bound, McFarlane has unveiled their latest Superman figure alongside some of DC's toughest villains.

A part of McFarlane's Todd’s MODs line, these vinyl 4.5-inch scale figures include Superman, King Shark, and Killer Croc. King Shark is best known for his revolving door role on the supervillain-centric Suicide Squad black ops team, while Killer Croc has been terrorizing the sewers of Gotham City for the last 40 years. These Todd McFarlane redesigns feature exaggerated muscles and fun personal touches. For example, King Shark is seen wearing boxing gloves and pink swim trunks.

‘Superman’ Returns to the Big Screen