The Man of Steel is back and he is happier than ever, according to the man behind the Superman emblem, Henry Cavill. The buzz around Cavill's reprisal of Clark Kent has been dominating headlines, following Superman's surprise appearance during the mid-credits scene of Dwayne Johnson's anti-hero epic Black Adam. Adding fuel to the DCEU-shaped fire earlier this week, Cavill confirmed his feature in the film was indeed a "very small taste" of a new era for his caped counterpart.

Now, Cavill has revealed that Superman's five-year-long hiatus has officially come to a close with a future brighter than kryptonite on the cards for Kal-El. “The character means so much to me," Cavill said during a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "It’s been five years now. I never gave up hope. It’s amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I’m so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman.”

The superhero actor also revealed that he was midway through filming for his hit Netflix show The Witcher when he received the call for the cameo. However, in true DC nature, everything was so top secret he was unable to disclose why he needed to take a break from the set. The moment was a monumental one for Cavill, who decided to don the super suit from his 2013 blockbuster Man of Steel. "I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit," he said. "It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again.”

Unbeknown to audiences around the world, Cavill's Black Adam cameo was so last minute that it was filmed just last month. On an episode of THR’s Behind the Screen, the film's cinematographer Lawrence Sher explained how the crew used a headless body double to mock up the scene without Cavill in order to help secure approval from the film studio bosses. Johnson then went ahead and filmed his half of the goosebump-inducing moment without knowing if it would all come together in the end. Despite failing to obtain sign-off from DC's boss at the time Walter Hamada, Johnson pushed ahead and pitched the idea to the new film leads at Warner Bros. and got the go-ahead he was looking for. Thankfully, things came together quickly after that and Cavill went ahead and filmed his portion of the electrifying "we should talk" sequence whilst still in London. Meanwhile, Sher added the finishing touches from across the pond.

Whether Superman's hiatus will be broken with a fresh solo film is yet to be revealed but with a new era for DC on the table, anything is possible. You can witness Cavill's cameo in Black Adam, which is playing in theaters now. Watch the trailer here: