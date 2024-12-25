We finally have our first official look at James Gunn’s Superman, which came in the form of a poster earlier in the week that also teased the first hint of the score, which was followed later in the week by the Superman trailer. The buzz surrounding the debut DCU film couldn’t be better; fans everywhere are excited to see how James Gunn kicks off a new era of DC stories, and with the number of set images circulating the internet, some people are already worried about spoilers. However, Gunn is far less worried about Superman, or any DCU project, being spoiled. Collider’s Ross Bonaime visited the set of Superman earlier this year before it wrapped filming, and Gunn spoke on the topic of spoilers, and why it doesn’t occupy as much of his mind as it does others:

"At the end of the day, does things getting shared earlier by people taking pictures even amount to spoilers? I mean, there's even studies on spoilers. I don't like them. I hate it when people spoil things. I don't like things to be spoiled, but it doesn't really decrease anybody's enjoyment of what they're watching. Maybe if you're watching 'The Sixth Sense' and you know ahead of the fact that he's dead or whatever — he is dead, sorry, spoiler — it might screw people's enjoyment up, but I don't think in general, does this really spoil anybody's enjoyment of the movie?"

We’ve all had something spoiled for us at one time or another, and how it affects enjoyment can vary from person to person, but the reality is most people who have something spoiled are still going to see the movie or watch the episode, despite already knowing what’s going to happen. Many people had Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame spoiled just days before the movie, and most everyone had Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiled by set images that Garfield insisted were photoshopped, and those are two of the most beloved Marvel movies ever. In the grand scheme of things, spoilers are ultimately forgotten and easily forgivable as long as there are other things to enjoy in the movie, and it seems like Superman will have no shortage of things to smile at.

The Second-Highest-Grossing Movie of 2022 Inspired ‘Superman’

Close

During the same set visit completed by Collider’s Bonaime, James Gunn also spoke about the action in Superman, and how shooting it was different than anything he’s done with Guardians of the Galaxy or even The Suicide Squad. Gunn spoke about how much more challenging it is when you have a hero like the Man of Steel who fights in the air and on the ground, to make each action sequence feel unique but also entertaining. He also revealed in the same interview that the flying scenes in Top Gun: Maverick helped inspire Superman, welcome news to anyone who enjoyed Tom Cruise’s 2022 legacy sequel.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for updates and coverage of the film and watch the DCU’s debut TV project, Creature Commandos, on Max.

WATCH ON MAX