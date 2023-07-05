While the DC film universe continues to be in complete disarray with both Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash bombing at the box office this year, there’s some light at the end of the comic book tunnel with Superman: Legacy. The start of James Gunn’s new DCU hits theaters in 2025 with the film just announcing the new Man of Steel and Lois Lane. The iconic DC Hero has had a rich 85-year history. This includes Batman: Hush where the hero would have one of his most iconic fights with The Cape Crusader. Now to mark the storyline’s 20th anniversary, McFarlane Toys have just unveiled their latest Superman figure based on Hush.

The figure depicts the red and blue hero in his classic Jim Lee design. Lee is an amazing artist known for making his heroes look like they’re on steroids or the definition of a “perfect human being”. This particular costume isn’t that different from the character’s traditional designs, but Superman's definition and Lee’s heavy shading are what made him unique. This was a Batman comic, after all, so shadows were a major focus.

Hush, like all the best Batman comics, was an epic story full of The Dark Knight's best villains. This included Poison Ivy who found a way to mind-control Superman which led to one of the most beautifully drawn and mind-blowing fights in comic book history. Superman with Ivy’s vines around him is just an iconic comic panel. While Superman and Batman’s fight in the equally popular Dark Knight Returns is the more recognizable one, Hush took everything to another level. McFarlane has already done both a Batman and Hush figure from this celebrated comic book run so this Superman is going to feel right at home in the company’s ever-expanding DC line.

Hush’s Influence on DC Comics

Since 2002, the mystery character of Hush has been a staple of Batman’s rogues gallery. However, that’s not the only element that became a mainstay in future comic or movie storylines. Whether it’s Batman’s romantic feelings for Catwoman or the reintroduction of Jason Todd’s Robin or the further exploration of Superman and Batman’s friendship, we would see elements of Hush in other major books like Under the Red Hood and Batman/Catwoman as well as films like The Dark Knight Rises and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Batman: Hush would even get its own animated adaptation in 2019, but the less sad about that film the better. While Superman: Legacy is mostly taking inspiration from character-specific storylines like Superman: Birthright, All-Star Superman, and For All Seasons, it’ll be interesting to see if Gunn takes any influence from Hush.

When Does Superman’s Hush Figure Release?

There’s no exact release date for Superman’s new Hush figure, but pre-orders are starting on Thursday, July 6. Until then, you go to the local comic book store to pick up a copy of Batman: Hush. You can also view and pre-order other McFarlane DC figures on their website.