While Marvel has been dominating most of the conversation lately in the lead-up to Deadpool & Wolverine, one of the most anticipated DC movies just got an exciting new update. When responding to a comment on his personal Instagram, James Gunn revealed that Superman is "a little over halfway through shooting." Superman began filming earlier this year in February, and one of Gunn's last status updates on progress was that the first scenes had been shot in Norway. It was also recently revealed that Superman will be filmed entirely in IMAX, not entirely surprising given most superhero movies are, but still a welcome tidbit nonetheless.

Gunn has always operated with transparency since taking over the role of DC Studios co-CEO alongside his good friend Peter Safran. While never revealing information before he's ready, Gunn has also never hesitated to discredit a rumor or false report, or share an update with a fan in a comment section on his personal Threads or Instagram accounts. Not long ago, he revealed that Peacemaker Season 2 had begun filming with a picture of the back of John Cena's head, wearing Christopher Smith's iconic, shiny helmet. Fans were also taken aback when, less than one month ago, he posted the first look at David Corenswet's Superman suit in the debut DCU film.

What Else Do We Know About James Gunn’s DCU?

In addition to the aforementioned news that Gunn has shared over the recent weeks, perhaps his most interesting drop was that Frank Grillo would portray Rick Flag Sr. in Peacemaker Season 2. It had been confirmed that Grillo would play the character in the animated series Creature Commandos, and Gunn mentioned at the start of his tenure that some actors would switch in and out of animation to play their characters. This also sets Peacemaker back further in the timeline, considering in the now-discarded DCEU, Cena's Christopher Smith killed Rick Flag Jr. by stabbing him in the heart in The Suicide Squad.

There are a plethora of projects on the slate for the DCU, but Gunn's primary focus has been on Superman since the project began filming. Fans can expect Gunn to operate in a similar capacity to Kevin Feige at Marvel, but with Gunn being more involved in terms of actually directing several projects while also maintaining full creative oversight. DC has had a checkered past with its live-action franchise over the years, but with Gunn's history in the comic book genre and willingness to be transparent, fans have more green flags to cling onto than red ones moving forward.

Superman will headline the beginning of the DCU exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Peacemaker Season 1, streaming on Max.