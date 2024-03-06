The Big Picture The first scenes of the DCU's Superman have been filmed in Svalbard, Norway.

DC Studios Boss and director of Superman ​​​​​​, James Gunn, is determined to prevent leaks and control the production process.

The star-studded cast includes David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult.

The Man of Steel has escaped the Fortress of Solitude in the upcoming Superman. James Gunn, DC Studios' Boss and director of the film, revealed today that the first scenes for Superman have been shot on location in Svalbard, Norway while speaking to the Norwegian outlet Svalbardposten (via Deadline). The scenes were filmed last week in Adventdalen, a large open valley in Svalbard that runs from the innermost part of the Adventfjord southeast and eastwards for a length of 30 kilometers. Gunn spoke about why he chose the location, saying:

''We have filmed the first scenes [in Svalbard], which show Superman fleeing to the Fortress of Solitude. We wanted a place that was beautiful and felt like being in the middle of the Arctic, so we looked at several places in the world. But there were many things that sold Svalbard for us over the other places. First, there is the natural beauty. But there’s also the fact that you’ll find a varied landscape here that you won’t find anywhere else. Nature gives a special feeling.''

According to Gunn, filming took place from eight in the morning until around four in the afternoon every day. As expected, curiosity developed from people surrounding the location, which Gunn spoke about saying:

"We have had some who have been curious, yes, who have stood and watched. But that's perfectly fine. And that's a big difference. Because being interested in just watching is something completely different than when you have people trying to sneak into the set to take pictures that they can make money from by selling online."

Gunn's previous projects have been victims of leaks, something he aims to control this time around by making sure he is on top of every new development, including fake AI images released a few days ago. Production is set to move to Ohio, USA later and Gunn expects a lot of activity from the paparazzi.

What Is 'Superman' About?

Gunn revealed earlier that the film, previously titled Superman: Legacy has dropped the "Legacy" part and will now be going as Superman. It will follow Clark Kent (David Corenswet) as he struggles to balance his life as a journalist with his responsibilities as a superhero. The movie will also feature some iconic characters associated with Superman over the years, including his love interest Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and his sworn foe Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Production had already started with Gunn having shared a cast photo and later Brosnahan sharing a Tiktok video of her, Corenswet, and Hoult teasing "a supervillain, a journalist and an alien. . ."

The film has stacked up a massive star-studded cast with Wendell Pierce being the latest addition. He is set to play Perry White, Daily Planet's editor. He joins other cast members, namely Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Filion as Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, María Gabriela de Faría as the Engineer, Skyler Gisondo, and Edi Gathegi. Milly Alcock will play Supergirl in the DCU, though it's not been confirmed whether we'll see her in Superman.

Superman premieres in theaters on July 11, 2025.