That's a wrap on filming of the upcoming 2025 film Superman from James Gunn himself. Gunn posted to social media saying that the film officially wrapped and posted a photo from their first week of shooting in Svalbard, Norway. Gunn says in part, "I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own."

In Gunn's Superman David Corenswet plays the newest Man of Steel with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, force to be reckoned with in the world of journalism and most oftentimes Clark Kent's love interest. Nicholas Hoult plays Lex Luthor, one of the quintessential Superman antagonists. Other cast include Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Milly Alcock as Supergirl, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

What Will 'Superman' Be About?

There has been much speculation of what of the many comic storylines could lie within James Gunn's Superman. One indication was earlier this month when the Superman logo being used for the film was unveiled. Closely resembling the logo from the Kingdom Come storyline in the comics, the film could start out with a great tragedy that shifts the priorities of the usually golden-hearted Man of Steel. We've seen adaptations of this storyline as recently as the DCTV crossover event "Crisis of Infinite Earths" where Brandon Routh plays a a version of Superman haunted by the devastating loss of nearly everyone around him on his Earth.

Superman will be released July 11, 2025. Gunn says in the post "[i]t has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful." He also give a special shoutout to "our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life."

