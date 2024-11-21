In a few short weeks, DC fans will finally get their first real taste of the revamped cinematic universe with the release of James Gunn's Creature Commandos. However, many eyes are still focused on 2025, when the Man of Steel will return to theaters with the Guardians of the Galaxy director's Superman starring David Corenswet. Beyond being a long-overdue return to the big screen for the flagship hero, it will also mark the first time someone other than Henry Cavill has donned the suit and cape in a live-action film since 2006's Superman Returns. Gunn has teased that it won't be long before we get footage of Corenswet in action and now Collider can exclusively report that the trailer is tentatively expected to arrive online around mid-December. We're also hearing that it's scheduled to appear in theaters with Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, though nothing is set in stone.

While Creature Commandos will kick off the new DCU timeline, Superman is seen by many as a key starting point given the characters it will introduce and the stories it will set up for the ambitious franchise. Taking inspiration from classic stories of the past like Superman: The Animated Series, Superman #1, and Superman: For All Ages, it's set to establish much of the title character's role in the new universe, including with his job at the Daily Planet, even if it's not a proper origin story. It's also bursting with characters, both from the wider DCU and from within Superman's own bubble, with friends and co-workers like Jimmy Olsen and Perry White expected to play prominent roles. We still don't know a ton about where the story is going, though members of the cast, including Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced, have teased the film as comic-accurate with Gunn's signature flair.

Part of the reason excitement is running high is the cast tapped to play the many prominent DC characters. In addition to Corenswet, who recently appeared in the Glen Powell blockbuster Twisters, the film features The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan opposite him as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as his archrival Lex Luthor. Also on board is Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho among many more. María Gabriela de Faría was also tapped to play the main villain of the film, Angela Spica, better known as The Engineer, which sets up an interesting future for a movie about The Authority.

The 'Superman' Trailer Gave This New DCU Star "Goosebumps"

Image via James Gunn

Whenever the Superman trailer arrives, we can expect it to be something special if Frank Grillo's reaction is any indication. The Purge franchise veteran is set to enter the DCU as Rick Flag Sr. in Creature Commandos, though Gunn's film will mark his first live-action appearance. His presence will be felt widely in DC, as he's also set to join John Cena for Season 2 of Peacemaker. In a previous conversation with Collider's Steve Weintraub about his animated debut, he hyped up what the teaser has to offer based on the little he's seen. "I got a sneak peek at a little bit of the trailer, and I’m not joking, and I’m not blowing this out of proportion, my skin was hot and I had goosebumps," he said. "That’s how great it is.” Watch what he had to say below.

Superman will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned here at Collider for more as we wait for the first footage from Gunn's first big DCU film.