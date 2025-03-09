The American MonsterVerse is currently living its best life. Its latest film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, crushed it at the box office last spring and became the highest-grossing film in the overall Godzilla franchise. The next MonsterVerse sequel is in the works alongside the second season of Godzilla’s first live-action show, Monarch: The Legacy of Monsters. The King of the Monsters also celebrated his 70th anniversary last year. With that came a bunch of new merchandise. This included apparel collections, Funko Pop, comics and action figures. Now, McFarlane Toys is back with their latest epic crossover set.

Revealed at Toy Fair 2025 and a part of McFarlane's DC Multiverse collection, the seven-inch scale two-pack sees Superman take on Godzilla. This is based on the 2023/2024 crossover comic Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. The set is currently still in the prototype stage, but this will be the third two-pack based on this comic crossover from McFarlane. They previously released Batman and Kong as well as The Flash and Titano. This next addition to this monstrous line will be ahead of the debut of Godzilla x Kong x Justice League 2. The book features comic versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman, but is inspired by the MonsterVerse versions of Godzilla and Kong.

