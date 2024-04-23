The Big Picture Nathan Fillion landed the role of Green Lantern in James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie after a surprise announcement at the Suicide Squad premiere party.

Fillion admires Gunn's unique storytelling style and views his comic book adaptations as emotionally resonant and family-oriented.

Taking on the role of Guy Gardner, Fillion feels his ability to portray flawed characters aligns perfectly with the complex and imperfect nature of the character.

Nathan Fillion, a legend in the world of sci-fi, is taking on a new challenge as the iconic comic book character Green Lantern in James Gunn's upcoming Superman movie. During a recent interview with Collider's Christina Radish, conducted while promoting the second season of Monsters at Work, Fillion shared the exciting story of how he landed this role and his thoughts on what makes Gunn’s projects so unique. Fillion recalled the moment during the premiere party for The Suicide Squad:

"We were actually at the premiere party after Suicide Squad and he was in a huge crowd of people. We saw each other in the crowd and I congratulated him, ‘Oh, my God, that was amazing. It’s so great.’ He goes, ‘Hey, did Peter [Safran] tell you what we’ve got for you next?’ I said, ‘No, he hasn’t said.’ He looked around like someone was gonna be listening. We were in a throng of people, but he leaned over and said, ‘You’re gonna be Guy Gardner.’"

Fillion expressed great admiration for Gunn’s unique style and approach to storytelling, which has significantly influenced his perspective on comic book adaptations. "In my mind, it just says, ‘This guy is just firing on different cylinders, and he’s taking things in different directions, and that’s what makes his stuff so satisfying and so fun to watch.’ He’s got different ideas and they are so worthy," Fillion noted. He recalled his early experiences with comic books, which did not always resonate with him, and how Gunn’s portrayal of Guardians of the Galaxy completely transformed his views.

"I used to collect comic books. I had a comic book rack in my room that you could spin. I remembered Guardians of the Galaxy and I remember that I couldn’t relate to it in any way. Just couldn’t get into it for any reason. Spider-Man held something for me. Batman had something that I really liked inside. The X-Men, I couldn’t get enough. But Guardians? Eh. That movie moved me. Those movies make me feel things. And not just crying but feeling joy and feeling connections and feeling the love. It’s about family. It’s so much about family. I just think that’s what James Gunn does best. He says he’s thinking of something else that we’re all thinking of, and he just makes it so much better and he makes the things that matter to us all."

Fillion also discussed the broader implications of taking on such a significant role, emphasizing the long-term connection and engagement it promises. For an actor, the fear of being forgotten is always a relevant and potent one, and roles like Green Lantern ensure continued visibility and relevance. "Constantly. The worst thing to happen to someone in my position, as an actor, is to be forgotten, and people like James Gunn keep doing things that make it impossible for people to forget that we’re out here and we’re telling stories. He’s on an incredible journey and he keeps turning around and saying to me, ‘Come on, let’s go!’"

Nathan Fillion Believes He's A Perfect Fit for Green Lantern

Lastly, Fillion touched on why he feels particularly suited to play Guy Gardner, Green Lantern.

"The reality is that people have flaws. We all have quirks. We all have vulnerabilities. You could have the most wonderful family, but be like, ‘Oh, my God, my dad drives me nuts. He’s got this one thing.’ Everybody’s got something, and I love to lean into those faults and flaws. It’s what makes people real and what allows audiences to relate, because we all know what that is. We all have our own. We witness it in other people. Guy Gardner is 90% flawed and doesn’t care. That’s one of his flaws. I think there’s a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine."

Superman will fly into theatres on July 11, 2025, while new episodes of Monsters at Work premiere on Disney+ on Saturdays. Stay tuned at Collider for more, including Radish's full conversation with Fillion.