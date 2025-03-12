This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Nathan Fillion has provided a detailed description of Guy Gardner in the upcoming Superman movie. The fearless member of the Green Lanterns Corp will be introduced as a confident warrior who might not be as skilled as he thinks. Gardner will be only one of the supporting DC characters James Gunn will present to audiences in the upcoming blockbuster in order to expand the franchise he has mapped out alongside Peter Safran. The movie will try to get audiences hooked in what is supposed to be a world already filled with heroes and villains. While speaking with TV Guide, here's what Nathan Fillion had to say regarding Guy Gardner's mindset for the upcoming Superman movie:

"You don't have to be good to be a Green Lantern; you just have to be fearless... I think if he has a superpower, it might be his overconfidence, in that he thinks he could take on Superman. He can’t!”

Superman will introduce David Corenswet as a new version of the popular hero. Clark Kent will attempt to balance his life as a journalist for the Daily Planet with his duties as the last son of Krypton. The movie will introduce Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Just as in other adaptations of the iconic characters, Lane will eventually become Superman's love interest. Nicholas Hoult will step into the shoes of Lex Luthor for this summer's film. The villain will do everything in his power to bring Superman down, even if it means sacrificing a significant amount of resources and technology.

The corner of the new DC Universe centered around the Green Lanterns remains a mystery. Nathan Fillion's appearance as Guy Gardner could shed some light on what is going on with the organization during the events of Superman. Lanterns, a television series focused around the journey of Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and Jon Stewart (Aaron Pierre), is aiming to be released on Max at some point next year. It remains to be seen how Guy Gardner's appearance in Superman will be connected to the television series centered around the brave warriors who guard the galaxy.

