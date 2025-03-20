James Gunn's upcoming Superman film is one of the most anticipated films of the year, but that doesn’t mean it has escaped criticism. The potshots are largely unfair, given how little the trailer gives away. But we do live in a world that can’t decide if Krypto the Superdog is the greatest thing to happen to the franchise ever (it is) or an abomination that's doomed the DCU, something Zack Snyder would never have done if he was still in charge (seriously, move on). But one element that has some fans up in arms is the film's Green Lantern, Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner. Quite simply: His bowl cut is funny, and it makes him look like a dweeb. He appears to be an arrogant S.O.B. And, dammit, that’s not what a Green Lantern should be! Well, suck it up, snowflakes, because like it or not, Fillion's Gardner is right on point.

Green Lantern Guy Gardner Goes from Backup to Braggart in DC Comics

Image via DC Comics

Guy Gardner came to prominence in the 1980s, but his first appearance in DC Comics is in the pages of 1968's Green Lantern #59. As played out in the comics (and in 2011's Green Lantern), Hal Jordan was bequeathed the Green Lantern power ring by the dying alien Abin Sur, becoming the greatest and most well-known Green Lantern. In the pages of the 1968 comic, though, there's a little more to the story. Abin Sur had two options that day: Hal Jordan and phys ed teacher Guy Gardner. Jordan was closer, and was given the ring as a result. Instead, Gardner is selected as Jordan's backup for Sector 2814 in the event of Jordan's incapacitation. That didn't last long, as Gardner would get hit by a bus while trying to save a student during an earthquake, resulting in a brain injury. John Stewart was then made Jordan's backup, a far more popular choice, and Gardner was largely forgotten.

Then came the iconic events of 1985's Crisis on Infinite Earths. Gardner was resuscitated and given a permanent power ring by the powers that be from Oa. Only Gardner wasn't playing with a full deck, thanks to that head injury, some time in the Phantom Zone, and the subsequent coma that kept him off the radar. He wasn't a kindly teacher anymore, either, but a brash, rude antagonist with a new costume and that now iconic bowl cut. He was a parody of the 1980s alpha-male, quoting Ronald Reagan and likening himself to the action movie characters of the time. Earth's other Green Lanterns couldn't stand him, so in 1987 he joined the Justice League International. It was during that run that Gardner's popularity was at its highest — not for being well-liked, mind you, but for being the character fans loved to hate.

Nathan Fillion Gets Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and You Should Too