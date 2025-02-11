James Gunn’s first big screen feature Superman will introduce a slew of new heroes for his new DC Universe. The fans are ever curious about different elements of the films from David Corenswet’s super suit to the stage of pre-production and everything in between. And director James Gunn is always happy to nudge fans in the right direction on his social media. In a similar fan conversation on Threads recently Gunn revealed a crucial detail about Hawkgirl, who will be played by Isabela Merced, which will make fans very happy.

When a fan asked Gunn on social media whether Hawkgirl’s wings will be organic or mechanical in the upcoming feature, the fan-favorite director promptly confirmed they are “organic.” The news makes fans very excited as the choice pays homage to the character’s extraterrestrial origins and rich comic book history. Fans of DC Animated Universe will remember that in the series her organic wings helped establish her as one of DC’s most compelling characters.

The movie has an exciting cast full of compelling performers playing various fan-favorite heroes and villains, including Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathigi as Mr. Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and many more.

Isabela Merced is Really Excited For Hawkgirl

While most character details are kept tightly under wraps, the first trailer of Superman gave us a good look at various characters. The feature will see Kal-El reconciling his human upbringing with his extraterrestrial origin. Merced previously shared her excitement about playing the character with Collider, "I would be honored for people to see me on the street and just be like, “Hawkgirl!” They don’t need know my name. I’d be honored because, you know what? It also sounds like, “Hot girl!,” and I’m okay with people calling me a hot girl. I’m good. Continue,” she shared. She further added,

“Same as I was honored by Dora. Because these characters mean so much to other people, I’m just happy that I could potentially hold a special place in their heart. I don’t care what it’s for or what I’ve done. As long as it means something to them, I’m very excited about that."

Superman will fly into theatres on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for more.