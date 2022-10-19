Editor's note: The article below contains spoilers for Black Adam:

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia has teased what the future may have in store for Henry Cavill's Superman in the DC Extended Universe. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Garcia also talked about the process of reintroducing the Man of Steel in the film.

Cavill's future as Superman in the DCEU had previously seemed uncertain. The actor had last played the character in Justice League. In 2019's Shazam!, Superman made an appearance with the camera not showing his head. The character made another appearance in the season finale of HBO Max's Peacemaker, where he stayed in the shadows. In the interview, Garcia talked about having Cavill play the role again. "He wanted to come back, we wanted him to come back, and we wanted to make sure that we were able to establish that (his) character exists in the same universe as Black Adam," said Garcia.

While Superman appears at the end of Black Adam, Garcia talked about what the future may have in store for Cavill's Man of Steel and Johnson's antihero. "It's never been about a one off or just about a fight," said Garcia. He went onn to add:

"No, it's about so much more than that. We really want to craft a long-form of storytelling and show that these two characters exist in the same universe and are going to have to deal with each other often, either on the same or opposite sides. Hopefully they're going to clash at some point, but it's not just about a 'one fight' situation. That was never our dream. That does not reward the fans. Fans want to feel a journey between these guys knowing that these guys exist in the same universe."

Cavill began playing Superman in director Zack Snyder's 2013 film Man of Steel, the first film set in the DCEU. He later reprised the role again in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Earlier this week, it was reported that a sequel to Man of Steel was in development. The film will be produced by Charles Roven, who produced multiple previous entries in the DCEU, as well as director Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy. Black Adam going up against Superman was previously seen in the 2010 DC Showcase animated short Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, which starred George Newbern as Superman and Arnold Vosloo as Black Adam.

Black Adam is scheduled to be released on Friday. Cavill's previous appearances as Superman are currently available to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, check out this trailer for Black Adam below: