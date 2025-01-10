This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's another look at James Gunn's Superman! USA Today released its massive preview of the biggest films coming to theaters in 2025 complete with new images from each of the features to prepare viewers for a stacked year at the cinema. Among the stills was a new shot of David Corenswet's Clark Kent suited up on the streets of Metropolis, looking around as buildings rise up in the background and people hustle behind him. The closeup gives a nice look at the fledgling supes in his sleek new costume, even if it doesn't offer too much more regarding what to expect from the much-anticipated DC blockbuster.

Now just half a year away from the Man of Steel's return to theaters, the hype is only growing for what will serve as the formal kick-off of Gunn's new DCU with Peter Safran. The trailer, which arrived back in December, has already set records after racking up over 250 million views in just 24 hours online. On YouTube alone, it managed to triple the total view count for Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom's trailer in that same time, attesting to the excitement surrounding the comic giant's new era and a new look for one of the most iconic superheroes ever created. Gunn's flick is also relying on all the hallmarks of the character that have made him so beloved from his iconic villains like Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to his romance with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), and his bond with the Superdog Krypto, who has become an instant fan favorite.

While not another origin story for Clark Kent, Superman will be an important starting point for establishing this younger version of the character. The film will follow the Kryptonian as he seeks to reconcile his heritage with his identity on Earth, approaching his story with "a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart," per the synopsis. Gunn took inspiration from a wide range of titles involving the character, from his first solo comic appearance to Superman: The Animated Series and Superman: For All Ages, which demonstrate his layers as a hero with the weight of the world on his shoulders. It's set to be a packed affair as he takes on not only the ruthless Luthor but The Engineer Angela Spica (María Gabriela de Faría) and encounters other heroes like Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner.

When Will the DCU Introduce Other Fan-Favorite Superheroes?

Between the excellent Creature Commandos and Superman, the DCU will have introduced plenty of its key players that will appear on the big screen for years to come. There are still plenty of characters to introduce, however, with the next being Superman's cousin Kara Zor El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow starring Milly Alcock and bowing on June 26, 2026. Past that, a few things are still being decided. Gunn has recently stated that the new cinematic universe will wait a moment before reintroducing another key DC character in The Flash. Batman, however, has already been teased thanks to Gunn's aforementioned Max animated series. The director has confirmed that the Caped Crusader will have a large role to play on-screen, but there's still much to sort out, especially with Matt Reeves's The Batman: Part II falling back to 2027.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11. Check out the new image above.