The Big Picture New Superman movie by James Gunn premiering in 2025 teases darker, grittier take on the iconic superhero.

Image shows Clark Kent's tired, battle-worn side with a twist on Superman's classic image.

Movie aims to bring a fresh spin to the well-known story of Superman, setting the tone for a new DC cinematic universe.

The wait is almost over. In a little over a year, we'll all get to see James Gunn's interpretation of Superman and how the new DC cinematic universe will be conducted. In order to continue teasing us, the director and writer decided to surprise us this week with our very first look at David Corenswet (Pearl) in costume as the Son of Krypton. The image is from an unexpected moment and hints at several elements that we can anticipate from the story.

The first unexpected element of the image is that it shows a moment of Clark Kent's life that we usually don't get to see: The all-mighty superhero is putting on his red boots in order to save the planet one more time. Gunn's choice to select this image and unveil it through Threads is not by chance: It illustrates the fact that Corenswet (and the writer/director as well) are getting ready to show this new iteration of Superman to the world. But there's more.

In the image, it's pretty easy to see that Clark is not having the best day as the Earth defender. His eyes are almost closed and he kind of looks like he'd rather take a nap than engage in battle again. However, there's a huge pink laser getting beamed from the sky and it's probably destroying Metropolis, so Superman has no choice but to go solve this. The costume also looks pretty dirty and roughed up, which suggests that Clark is probably following up on a battle that has been stretching on for a while. Gunn had already hinted at which costume his Superman would wear, and now we have confirmation from the man himself.

'Superman' Must Save The Day — Again

Image via James Gunn

The slightly unexpected approach to the image also suggests something that can be pretty uplifting about the movie. We all know that James Gunn is one of the best people to handle superhero stories — he has the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and and hyped up Suicide Squad sequel to his name — but we can't help but wonder what kind of spin he'll bring to a story that has been told several times. Superman will also set the tone for a whole new universe for DC, not to mention its need to stand out as audiences deal with superhero fatigue. So to say there's a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Superman is an understatement.

Aside from Corenswet, Superman also features Nicholas Hoult (The Menu) as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Wendell Pierce (Elsbeth) as Perry White, Neva Howell (Run The Race) as Martha Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) as Jonathan Kent, Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Kara Zor-El, Nathan Fillion (Castle) as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced (Madame Web) as Kendra Saunders, Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza) as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Rex Mason and Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls) as Maxwell Lord.

Superman premieres in theaters on July 11, 2025.