As production on Superman continues, director James Gunn is making sure to honor the comic book origins of the characters that have captivated audiences for decades. Today, Gunn took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of one of Superman’s most beloved allies, Jimmy Olsen, who made his comic debut in 1941. Along with his tribute, Gunn gave fans a special treat: a first look at Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen in the highly anticipated Superman film set to hit theaters in July 2025.

Gunn’s post was a heartfelt nod to the comic book history that laid the groundwork for the cinematic universe we enjoy today. “Happy Anniversary to Superman's pal, Jimmy Olsen, who debuted on this day in 1941 (although he did appear earlier as an 'office boy' in Action Comics #6). Created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster, and Bob Maxwell. I can't wait for you to see [@skylergisondo's] portrayal in 'Superman' on July 11, 2025,” Gunn wrote. The post included several classic comic images of Jimmy Olsen before revealing Gisondo in character, offering a glimpse of the Daily Planet’s beloved photographer.

The reveal comes on the heels of Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) speaking highly of Gunn’s approach to the film. In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Merced shared insights into the Superman set. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming… at least, that was my experience on set,” she said. Merced praised Gunn’s meticulous preparation, noting, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after, because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants."

Who Else Is in 'Superman'?

The excitement around Superman is starting to grow, with a cast that promises to bring a fresh start to the iconic roles. David Corenswet stars as Superman/Clark Kent, with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Joining them are Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and a host of others. John Murphy, known for his work on 28 Days Later and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will compose the score.

With such a star-studded lineup and Gunn’s passion for staying true to the comic roots while adding his signature flair, Superman: Legacy looks like it's going to be the perfect launching point for the DC Universe. Fans will have to wait until July 11, 2025, to see Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen in action, but the anticipation is already building to a fever pitch. In the meantime, you can watch Gisondo in The Righteous Gemstones on Max.