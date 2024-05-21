The Big Picture Get a sneak peek of Superman's icy Fortress of Solitude at the Warner Bros. booth at Licensing Expo.

David Corenswet will don the new Superman logo when the film flies into theaters next summer.

Plot details for Superman are currently under wraps but James Gunn has confirmed it won't be an origin story.

There’s a chill falling over the annual Licensing Expo in Las Vegas as Warner Bros. boosts its upcoming title, Superman, with an interactive display. Attendees were invited to feel the chill and step into the hideout of the DC character who will soon be portrayed by David Corenswet (Pearl) in James Gunn’s 2025 film. Collider’s boots-on-the-ground, Perri Nemiroff, is one of those lucky guests who happened to stroll by Superman’s Fortress of Solitude and snap some photos for our readers. The images depict “ice” crystals and spires jutting up from the ground with the hero’s logo completely frozen over in different shades of blue, marking the sacred space as his home away from home.

This is the third time in recent history that those of us eager for Superman to fly into cinemas next summer caught a peek at what Gunn has in mind for the hero’s logo. Last month, the filmmaker took to his Instagram to show off a retro 1938 logo of the Man of Steel, teasing followers with the idea that we may see a different logo across the chest of Corenswet’s character. Then, at the beginning of May, the premiere image of Corenswet in his full costume went public, revealing the logo isn’t quite the 1938 image nor that of the newer films but something else entirely. The first-look photo also revealed a very different Superman than we’ve seen in the past, one who was looking a bit exhausted from constantly defending Earth against those who would harm it.

Who Else Is In ‘Superman’?

After working with names like Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and Margot Robbie and Idris Elba on The Suicide Squad, it’s pretty obvious that when Gunn took over the reins for Superman, audiences could expect a stacked cast. Joining Corenswet in his first performance as Kal-El will be Nicholas Hoult (Renfield) as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane, Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Kara Zor-El, Nathan Fillion (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Guy Gardner, Neva Howell (Run the Race) as Martha Kent, Wendell Pierce (Esbeth) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Madame Web) as Kendra Saunders, Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen, Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls) as Maxwell Lord, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Rex Mason, and Pruitt Taylor Vince (Bird Box) as Jonathan Kent.

You can check out the images from the Warner Bros. Superman display at the Licensing Expo above and follow Collider for more news to come from the Vegas-based event. Superman flies into cinemas on July 11, 2025.