The Big Picture James Gunn's new take on Superman, led by David Corenswet, is set to hit theaters next summer.

The movie was filmed in IMAX, and will be released on IMAX screens.

Gunn's unique take promises a fresh, relatable Superman story, blending action with humor to shake up the superhero genre.

Fresh off our first look at James Gunn's new Man of Steel, fans can now anticipate seeing next year's biggest movie on the biggest screens around the world as Superman has been confirmed, unsurprisingly, for an IMAX release. Fans were already buzzing with excitement after Gunn unveiled the first image of David Corenswet as Superman, giving us a tantalising glimpse of what’s in store for the new DC cinematic universe, and with every announcement, the film starts to feel more and more real.

Superman will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of DC’s cinematic universe. Gunn’s vision aims to reinvigorate the franchise with new stories and dynamic character arcs, while the IMAX release will enhance the cinematic experience, allowing audiences to fully immerse themselves in the epic scale and spectacle of Superman’s world. Alongside Corenswet, the Superman cast is packed with talent. Nicholas Hoult stars as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. The film also features Neva Howell as Martha Kent, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.

David Corenswet's Superman Suits Up

Image via James Gunn

In a surprise reveal last week, Gunn shared an image of Corenswet on Threads, showcasing the Son of Krypton in a moment we don’t usually see. The image captured Clark Kent putting on his iconic red boots, a subtle yet significant detail that hints at Gunn’s new, different take on the character. The scene suggests that Corenswet and Gunn are gearing up to introduce a new, possibly more relatable Superman to the world.

The image also portrayed Clark Kent looking exhausted, with his eyes nearly closed, seemingly weary of yet another battle. Despite his fatigue, a massive pink laser beam from the sky suggests imminent danger, likely threatening Metropolis, prompting Superman to spring into action. His costume appears worn and dirty, indicating that the battle has been ongoing. This visual confirms Gunn’s earlier hints about the new costume design and sets the stage for a gritty and grounded superhero story.

Gunn’s choice to reveal this particular moment was a clear reflection of his intent to bring a unique perspective to the Superman story. Known for his success with the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and the Suicide Squad sequel, Gunn is expected to inject his distinct style and anarchic humour into the iconic tale. This new Superman film will not only reintroduce the beloved character but also set the tone for a revamped DC universe, a crucial task amid the current wave of superhero fatigue.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, get ready for an exhilarating journey with the Man of Steel, coming to IMAX in 2025.