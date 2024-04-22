The Big Picture Isabela Merced is thrilled to bring Hawkgirl to life in the upcoming Superman film.

Working with her childhood hero James Gunn, Merced is excited about a potential long-term role in the DC Universe as Hawkgirl.

Merced's passion for the role and desire to be recognized as Hawkgirl by fans shows her dedication to bringing the character to life.

In exciting news for fans of the DC Universe, Isabela Merced is set to bring the iconic character Kendra Saunders, also known as Hawkgirl, to life in the upcoming Superman film from James Gunn, and she cannot wait to take to the skies. Speaking with Collider's Christina Radish while promoting her new film, Turtles All the Way Down, Merced shared her exhilaration about joining the ranks of superhero legends and reuniting with Gunn, a filmmaker who played a significant role in her childhood cinematic experiences.

Reflecting on her casting as Hawkgirl, Merced described the moment as "so cool" and a "full circle moment," drawing from her childhood memories of playing with DC action figures, including Hawkgirl and Hawkman. She continued:

"I was a DC kid growing up. We had the action figures, and most of them were so old and used that the paint had come off... But I really adored Hawkgirl. I had Hawkgirl and Hawkman as part of my collection. Well, technically it wasn’t mine. It was my siblings and I’s collection. We had Hot Wheels too. We just had a really fun, enjoyable childhood with those. So, this is a full circle moment."

James Gunn Is One of Isabela Merced's Childhood Heroes

Image via James Gunn

Her enthusiasm extended to working with Gunn, whom she adores for his contributions to her favorite childhood movies and his unique vision and leadership in the filmmaking process. "James Gunn also curated a lot of my favorite childhood movies, like the Scooby Doo movies," she said. "And to work with him and learn from him, he’s just got such a solid team and a solid way of just doing it. He knows. He just knows. And he likes me too, I think, so that’s awesome."

The possibility of playing Hawkgirl for an extended time in the expansive DC Universe is something Merced is tremendously excited about, especially considering the potential impact on fans. As Radish noted, Gunn has indicated that anyone cast in the new DCU could be playing these characters for years to come. Merced was nothing short of thrilled to commit long-term to the role. In a lovely note, she welcomed the idea of being recognized primarily as Hawkgirl by the public, likening it to her experience being known for her role as Dora the Explorer. She said:

"I would be honored for people to see me on the street and just be like, “Hawkgirl!” They don’t need know my name. I’d be honored because, you know what? It also sounds like, “Hot girl!,” and I’m okay with people calling me a hot girl. I’m good. Continue. Same as I was honored by Dora. Because these characters mean so much to other people, I’m just happy that I could potentially hold a special place in their heart. I don’t care what it’s for or what I’ve done. As long as it means something to them, I’m very excited about that."

Merced's enthusiasm and passion for joining the DC Universe shouldn't be overlooked, and for fans who can't wait to see Hawkgirl soar, Superman will fly into theatres on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for more, including Radish's full conversation with Merced.