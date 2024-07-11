The Big Picture The new Superman logo draws inspiration from the iconic Kingdom Come storyline, reflecting themes of heroism and moral integrity.

Key cast members include David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The film, directed by James Gunn, explores Superman's journey reconciling his heritage with his upbringing as the embodiment of truth and justice.

James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios and the mastermind behind the upcoming Superman, has officially revealed the new Superman logo exactly one year before the film's highly anticipated release in 2025. The newly unveiled logo confirms what many fans had speculated: it draws direct inspiration from the iconic Kingdom Come storyline. The confirmation of the new logo came from Gunn himself, who posted an image of the crest on his social media platforms. This announcement follows a hint from February 2024, when Isabela Merced, set to play Hawkgirl in the film, accidentally shared a behind-the-scenes image on her Instagram story. The image featured her nameplate from the first table read, adorned with the now-confirmed Kingdom Come emblem.

The inclusion of the Kingdom Come logo hints at thematic inspirations drawn from the legendary comic series by Mark Waid and Alex Ross. In the Kingdom Come storyline, Superman retreats from hero duties after a catastrophic event involving the Joker and a new anti-hero named Magog. The world then sees a rise in a more ruthless breed of superheroes, prompting Superman and the classic Justice League members to return and restore true heroism. This theme of rediscovering what it means to be a hero seems to be central to Superman. Gunn's choice to incorporate the Kingdom Come emblem would seem to suggest a story full of reflection on heroism and moral integrity, some of the core tenets of Superman's identity.

Who's in 'Superman'?

Leading the cast is David Corenswet, who will don the cape as the new Man of Steel. Rachel Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane, bringing a fresh dynamic to the iconic journalist. The film will also feature Nicholas Hoult as the formidable Lex Luthor, reigniting the classic feud between Superman and his arch-nemesis. Additionally, Nathan Fillion, a regular collaborator with Gunn, will play Guy Gardner of the Green Lantern Corps. María Gabriela de Faría is set to appear as Angela Spica, aka The Engineer. Milly Alcock, recently cast as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, will probably add to the star-studded ensemble, although her presence in the film remains unconfirmed as yet.

Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) plays Clark and Lois's sidekick at The Dailey Planet, Jimmy Olsen, while Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan) plays their editor, Perry White. Gunn recently cast two of the story's integral characters, Ma and Pa Kent, with Neva Howell and Pruitt Taylor Vince, respectively.

Superman