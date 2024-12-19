Few superheroes have themes as iconic as John Williams's Superman theme. The 1978 Christopher Reeve film was given a powerful score by the legendary composer, the highlight of which is the triumphant tune that soars like the superhero himself and conveys the themes of hope and optimism that define him as a character. For James Gunn, it's a tough act to follow for his own Superman film. The new head of DC hired his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad composer John Murphy in hopes of creating something that first his take on the Man of Steel. However, given Gunn has dug deep into the past of the character for inspiration, he also wanted to make Williams's score, and especially the theme, a focal point for their own score.

During a press conference, which Collider's Steve Weintraub was in attendance for, featuring Superman's stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Gunn opened up about the process of creating the music of Superman. The director had a plan for the score even before writing was finished on the film, meaning Murphy was one of the earliest members of the team to get deeply involved with the project. The big question for Gunn early on was how heavily the Williams theme would play into the process. "I knew from the beginning what I wanted to do with the music. I thought about it a lot, 'Are we going to do something completely different? Are we going to use the [John] Williams’ theme?'" Gunn has a deep personal attachment to Williams's soundtrack and speaks to how important it was in shaping his view of Richard Donner's Superman, adding, "That soundtrack is one of my favorite soundtracks of all time, and when I was a kid, really... the thing I loved the most about the movie was the music. That was the thing I took home with me more than anything else."

In the end, his approach to the music was very similar to his approach to the story. Gunn has developed his own style of superhero moviemaking that has stood out among the crowd between the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, and, most recently, his gleefully violent Creature Commandos series. Each feels modernized but with a deep respect for the vaunted history of the characters. Just as Superman seeks to tread new ground in addition to following in the footsteps of stories like All-Star Superman and Superman: The Animated Series, so too is the score incorporating Williams's work while creating something new:

"But I knew we were doing something that was harkening back to the past but also looking forward to the future, and so it was about finding that balance. John Murphy is a composer who I love working with, and he started working on the music before the script was even finished and was one of the first people I gave the script to, along with Peter Safran and a couple of others, so that he could start writing music for it. I said, 'I want to use a version of the Williams’ theme, but I want to do our own version of it.' So, that’s what you hear."

John Williams's 'Superman' Theme Is Weaved Throughout Gunn's Movie

Image via Warner Bros.

Beyond merely crafting a theme that pays homage to Williams, Gunn adds that the theme is integral to the entirety of the score heard throughout the film's biggest moments. It fits with the core of his Superman, which will similarly showcase a positive take on the hero that leans into his "compassion and inherent belief in the goodness of mankind." That's not to say the entirety of Murphy's score will honor the legacy of the past. According to Gunn, his composition was a painstaking effort over multiple years that features a mix of original pieces created in concert with the director to ensure the best fit with the overall tone of the film possible.

"What's really amazing is how that leads into a lot of other pieces, some of which harken back to the William’s theme, but some of which are purely John Murphy. It goes into that and comes back out, and it's used beautifully throughout the movie. John has worked nonstop for the past almost two years putting the score together. As a lot of people know, I write the basic elements of the score beforehand and play those on set while shooting, and we did it with this. But with everything in this movie, it's finding that balance between the novel and the traditional."

Fans will get an early listen to the score of Gunn's Superman with the release of the first trailer. To hear more, though, they'll have to wait until July 11, 2025, when the first film of the new DCU kicks off in theaters. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the star-studded film until then.