The DCU is finally taking shape with the release of Creature Commandos on Max late last year and Superman hitting theaters this summer. The latter’s marketing campaign is speeding up with trailers and images. What is sure to follow soon is all the merchandise attached to the new DCU. Funko has already started the party with their recent Creature Commandos Pop set. Now, before Superman returns to the big screen, he’s taken flight with the Justice League in their latest comic cover set.

A part of the annual Target Con, the new Funko Pop Comic Cover is based on DC’s Justice League of America #217 by artist George Perez from 1983. That cover featured Superman flying alongside Wonder Woman, Hawkman, Red Tornado, Aquaman, Green Arrow and Black Canary. The figure in the protective case recreates the Man of Steel’s pose from the iconic image. This will be a Target exclusive and available in stores soon. Funko looks to have a big DC presence in 2025. This comic cover now joins their new Superman: The Movie and DC Pride Pop collections.

The DCU’s Justice League Is Fighting Back