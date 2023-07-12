Metropolis will be home to yet another hero in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. Joining the just-announced Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific, the shapeshifting Metamorpho will grace the big screen, where he’ll be portrayed by Barry’s Anthony Carrigan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Carrigan, fresh off an Emmy nomination for playing soft-hearted Chechen gangster NoHo Hank in Barry, will play the elemental shapeshifter in the upcoming Superman: Legacy, which will launch Gunn's new vision of the DC cinematic universe. He'll join a bevy of new characters in the Man of Steel's return to theaters, including a trio of superheroes in Nathan Fillion as the arrogant Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the high-flying Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as fair-play advocate Mister Terrific, as well as leads David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Superman and Lois Lane. Gunn is writing and directing the film, which is expected to hit theaters in two years, on July 11, 2025.

Who is Metamorpho?

Created by Bob Haney and Ramona Fradon (the latter of whom is still active, at age 96) for DC Comics in 1965's The Brave and the Bold #57, adventurer Rex Mason was betrayed by his employer, millionaire Simon Stagg, who loathed him for dating his daughter, Sapphire. Mason was left to die in an ancient Egyptian pyramid but instead was exposed to a radioactive meteorite that transformed him into the gruesome Metamorpho, the Element Man. Able to transform his body into any element on the periodic table, Metamorpho has been a mainstay in the DC universe, rarely serving as the lead in his own series, but frequently making guest appearances and serving as a member of teams like the Justice League of America or Batman's Outsiders.

Image by Jefferson Chacon

RELATED: Who is David Corenswet: Where You've Seen DC's New Superman Before?

Superman: Legacy will be his first live-action appearance, but he has turned up in a number of DC animated series, including Justice League (where he was voiced by the late Tom Sizemore), Batman: The Brave and the Bold (where he was played by Teen Titans' Scott Menville), and Beware the Batman, where he was portrayed by Fillion's Firefly costar Adam Baldwin.

With a distinct appearance caused by alopecia areata, Carrigan has frequently been typecast as villains, playing an evil robot in Bill and Ted Face the Music, a possessed murderer in The Undying, and two different DC Comics villains; The Mist on The Flash, and Gotham City serial killer Victor Zsasz on Gotham. His empathetic portrayal of affable gangster NoHo Hank on Barry has proved to be his breakout role, earning him a number of accolades, including three Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actor. He can next be seen in Adulthood, alongside Evan Rachel Wood and Josh Gad.

Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.