This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

James Gunn has found his new Clark Kent. The Wrap reports that David Corenswet has been tapped to play the Kryptonian superhero in Superman: Legacy, which will serve as an origin story for the iconic hero. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan has been tapped to play his Lois Lane, though story details are still being kept under wraps.