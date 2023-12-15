This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Superman: Legacy will fly into theaters in 2025, and two more major cast members have been revealed to be joining the Man of Steel on his journey. Pom Klementieff and Miram Shorr have been added to the cast of the upcoming Warner Bros. and DC Studios film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The pair have become the latest additions to a growing ensemble of A-list actors to fill out the rebirth of the new DC Universe.

Details about Klementieff and Shor's characters are being kept close to the cuff. The pair will join David Corenswet in the title role as the Man of Steel alongside his love interest and Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan. Other cast members to join the project include Nicholas Hoult, boarding the film as Superman's archnemeis Lex Luthor. Additional casting includes Sean Gunn, Skylar Gismondo, and Sara Sampaio, who have all been cast in supporting roles in recent weeks. A trio of heroes will also be joining Superman: Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced).

While Klementieff and Shor may not have had their characters revealed yet, this isn't the first time they've explored the world of superhero films - nor is it the first time they've worked with Superman: Legacy director James Gunn. Klementieff broke onto the stage with her role as Mantis in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films, and would portray the character in a number of other MCU films. While not in a main role, Shor also appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 earlier this year. So the duo clearly have experience when it comes to working with Gunn and his system.

Even though their characters are being kept in the dark, if Klementieff's role does call for action, she won't have any lack of experience in that department. Beyond her portrayal of Mantis in the MCU, Klementieff also made waves this past summer as a French assassin pursuing Tom Cruise in Paramount's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The film featured Paris battling it out in a number of action sequences, and she is already slated to reprise her role in the upcoming final installment of the series in 2025. Shor has less action film experience, but has made a name for herself in a number of television shows over the years, including the comedy-drama Younger. She can currently be seen in Netflix's Maestro, a biopic depicting the life of famed composer Leonard Bernstein.

While plot details for Superman: Legacy are still widely unknown, Gunn is clearly assembling an all-star cast for the big project. Gunn will direct Superman: Legacy from a self-written script and is also producing the film for DC Studios alongside the company's co-CEO, Peter Safran.

