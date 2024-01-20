The Big Picture Henry Braham, the cinematographer for James Gunn's previous movies, has been tapped for Superman: Legacy, bringing his experience and skill to the production.

The film will star David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane as they embark on a journey that explores Clark Kent's Kryptonian heritage and human upbringing.

Nathan Fillion and Isabela Merced have also been cast in the film, with Fillion portraying Guy Gardner and Merced portraying Hawkgirl, adding depth to the superhero lineup.

James Gunn has once again taken to his Threads account and, with zero fanfare, announced yet another addition to his upcoming Superman: Legacy. This time, the director and head of DC Studios has revealed that the movie, which will kick-start Gunn's new DC Universe is going to be shot by Henry Braham, who will serve as the cinematographer for the production.

Shooting on the movie will begin in mid-March, as reported by Collider last month, with Gunn confirming the March starting window on Threads shortly after. Braham serves as a safe pair of hands for Gunn, having shot the director's last two movies in the shape of The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The pair have recently just completed a location scouting trip for Legacy.

Braham is a renowned British cinematographer, recognised for his work in a variety of high-profile films including the films named above, as well as last year's The Flash, which has given him experience of working in the DC Universe outside of a collaboration with Gunn. He's just finished work on the upcoming Road House, which will star Jake Gyllenhaal and UFC star Conor McGregor and is directed by Doug Liman.

Who Stars in 'Superman: Legacy'?

The movie will star David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, and Nicholas Hoult as his nemesis Lex Luthor, as their legendary battle resumes for a new generation, while Rachel Brosnahan will portray Lois Lane, a journalist working alongside Clark Kent at the Daily Planet, and the iconic love interest of Superman. Collider was also able to confirm the logline originally reported by Production Weekly, which states: "Clark Kent, a reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing."

Nathan Fillion has been also been cast in the film as Guy Gardner, after previously working with Gunn on a number of different projects, including this year's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. The character is a member of the Green Lantern Corps. Isabela Merced, recently cast in HBO's The Last of Us will portray Hawkgirl, while Skyler Gisondo has been tapped as Jimmy Olsen. The roles of these new cast memebers will become clearer as the release date draws nearer. Legacy will kick off a larger, sprawling narrative as the Gunn and Peter Safran era of DC takes flight as they hope audiences once again will believe a man can fly.

Superman: Legacy premieres in theaters in the U.S. on July 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.